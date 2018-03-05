Promises Fulfilled wins the 2018 Fountain of Youth Stakes

Joe DiOrio

Promises Fulfilled Cracks NTRA Poll

Bold d'Oro moves into top spot after loss by Good Magic.

With his victory in the Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) March 3 at Gulfstream Park, Promises Fulfilled entered the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll released March 5.

While Promises Fulfilled won the Fountain of Youth and entered the poll in the sixth spot, champion 2-year-old male Good Magic finished third. After sitting atop last week’s poll, Good Magic would slide to fourth while Bolt d'Oro claimed to top spot.

NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll
Rank, horse    Votes (First-place votes)
1.     Bolt d’Oro      419 (31)
2.     McKinzie        379 (10)
3.     Audible           296 (1)
4.     Good Magic    286 (1)
5.     Solomini         229 (1)
6.     Promises Fulfilled      196
7.     Avery Island   134
8.     Catholic Boy   104
9.     Bravazo           101
10.  Flameaway     73

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll, 4 and older
Rank, horse    Votes (First-place votes)
1.     West Coast     441 (29)
2.     World Approval         377
3.     Unique Bella   286 (2)
4.     Roy H  271 (1)
5.     Forever Unbridled      244 (1)
6.     Gun Runner     163 (13)
7.     Gunnevera      148
8.     Abel Tasman  146
9.     Sharp Azteca  109
10.  Beach Patrol   85