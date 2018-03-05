Promises Fulfilled Cracks NTRA Poll

With his victory in the Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2) March 3 at Gulfstream Park, Promises Fulfilled entered the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll released March 5.

While Promises Fulfilled won the Fountain of Youth and entered the poll in the sixth spot, champion 2-year-old male Good Magic finished third. After sitting atop last week’s poll, Good Magic would slide to fourth while Bolt d'Oro claimed to top spot.

NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll

Rank, horse Votes (First-place votes)

1. Bolt d’Oro 419 (31)

2. McKinzie 379 (10)

3. Audible 296 (1)

4. Good Magic 286 (1)

5. Solomini 229 (1)

6. Promises Fulfilled 196

7. Avery Island 134

8. Catholic Boy 104

9. Bravazo 101

10. Flameaway 73

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll, 4 and older

Rank, horse Votes (First-place votes)

1. West Coast 441 (29)

2. World Approval 377

3. Unique Bella 286 (2)

4. Roy H 271 (1)

5. Forever Unbridled 244 (1)

6. Gun Runner 163 (13)

7. Gunnevera 148

8. Abel Tasman 146

9. Sharp Azteca 109

10. Beach Patrol 85