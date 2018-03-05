Television, Radio Schedule for Week's Races

One of the biggest weekends of prep races for the 2018 Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) is due next on the calendar, as three races each offering 85 qualifying points are scheduled for Saturday, March 10.

The $300,000 Gotham Stakes (G3) at Aqueduct Racetrack, the $400,000 Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (G2) at Tampa Bay Downs, and the $400,000 San Felipe Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park each grant Derby points to the top four finishers on a 50-20-10-5 scale.

Radio and television information compiled by America's Best Racing.

The Gotham and San Felipe anchor a 2 1/2-hour broadcast of the new "FOX Sports Saturday At the Races" series, airing on FS2 from 4-6:30 p.m. EDT. Other stakes races held at Aqueduct and Santa Anita during that timeframe also will be shown during the broadcast.

The Tampa Bay Derby will air on TVG, and TVG also will air major stakes races at Santa Anita such as the $600,000 Santa Anita Handicap (G1) for older horses later in the day.

For online video coverage, XBTV will be onsite at Santa Anita on Saturday to provide comprehensive coverage of the Big 'Cap, San Felipe, and the rest of the card.

TV Schedule

Date Program Time Network March 10 Live television coverage of the Gotham Stakes and San Felipe Stakes on "FOX Sports Saturday At the Races" 4 p.m.-6:30 p.m. FS2 March 10 Live television coverage of the Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby First Tampa post 12:25 p.m. TVG

Note: All times listed are Eastern

Radio Schedule