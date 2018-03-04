Louisiana Derby Among Options for Catholic Boy

Robert LaPenta and Madaket Stables' Catholic Boy can be added to a list of possible entrants for the $1 million Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots March 24.

On February 4, the 3-year-old son of More Than Ready worked a half-mile in :49 1/5 at Tampa Bay for trainer Jonathan Thomas, who said other options for the colt's next start include the $1 million Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) at Gulfstream Park and the $750,000 Wood Memorial Stakes (G2) at Aqueduct Racetrack. Both races award the top four finishers points on a 100-40-20-10 scale on the Road To The Kentucky Derby.

"Right now, those three races are all things we have to consider," Thomas said.

Catholic Boy made his sophomore debut in the Feb. 10 Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs, where he was second behind Flameaway. He sits 12th on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 14 points. In addition to four points earned in the Sam F. Davis, he got 10 with a victory in the Dec. 2 Remsen Stakes (G2) at Aqueduct, where he finished 4 3/4 lengths in front of Avery Island.

Other possible contenders for the Louisiana Derby are Avery Island, Bravazo, Dark Templar, Snapper Sinclair, Lone Sailor, Retirement Fund, MG Warrior, and Making A Marc.

Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) winner Monomoy Girl resumed serious business Sunday morning with a half-mile breeze in :49 4/5 over the Fair Grounds main track.

"She breezed solo, but it was really easy," trainer Brad Cox said. "It was just what we were looking for. She galloped out fantastic and cooled out well, so everything's great."

The 3-year-old daughter of Tapizar remains on target for the $500,000 Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1), which carries points toward the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) on a 100-40-20-10 scale.