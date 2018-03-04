Starlight Acquires Interests in Audible, Justify

Starlight Racing announced March 4 it has reached an agreement with SF Bloodstock to purchase an interest in grade 2 winner Audible and promising 3-year-old Justify.

Both colts are owned by SF Racing in partnership with WinStar Farm and China Horse Club.

"We have had a lot of success partnering with WinStar in the past," Jack Wolf, the managing partner of Starlight Racing, said of the colts who are being pointed toward the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1). "We are excited to give our partners a thrill this spring and feel like both horses are in the best hands in two of the top barns in the country. Audible has already proven himself to be a top class stakes horse, and while Justify may not be as experienced, he is bred to go the classic distance and could develop into something special."

Audible, a son of Into Mischief , has won three of his four career starts, including the Feb. 3 Holy Bull Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park. Trained by Todd Pletcher, he is on target for the Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1) March 31. Bred in New York by Oak Bluff Stables, Audible was acquired for $500,000 by China Horse Club and WinStar Farm at last year's Fasig-Tipton March sale of 2-year-olds in training at the South Florida track from Crupi's New Castle Farm consignment.

Justify, trained by Bob Baffert, is a son of Scat Daddy bred in Kentucky by John Gunther that was bought for $500,000 by China Horse Club and Maverick Racing from the Glennwood Farm consignment to the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale. The colt rolled to a 9 1/2-length victory in his career debut at Santa Anita Park, earning a Beyer Speed Figure of 104.

Though the colt has gotten a late start on the road to the Derby, Baffert remains confident.

"It's not too late," said Baffert following the colt's maiden win. "I've got a plan. We're looking (for a graded stakes race). He's shown his brilliance in the morning".

Starlight Racing has had seven Kentucky Derby starters, most recently in 2015 with Itsaknockout.