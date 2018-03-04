Young Sires: Two Months Into the Season

Sires with their first 4-year-olds, and second crops of 3-year-olds, this year are at a critical juncture of their careers. Either they will have sired something of classic standard in one or both of their first two crops in the next couple of months, or they won't.

Two months into 2018, the cumulative progeny earnings of leading North American sires with first foals of 2014 (4-year-olds of 2018), of which the impact of classic and grade 1 form on the "third-crop" (so called because their third crops have now reached racing age), is clear.

Six North American third-crop sires are standing for $20,000 or more in 2018: the top five by cumulative progeny earnings, plus current eighth-ranked Maclean's Music . Here's a brief rundown (statistics as of March 3):

Darby Dan Farm has the first- and fourth-ranked sires. The 2011 Florida Derby (G1) winner Dialed In , who was the surprise 2016 leading North American freshman sire over Lane's End's Union Rags , regained the top spot by cumulative progeny earnings, while 2011 Preakness Stakes (G1) and 2012 Met Mile (G1) winner Shackleford moved into fourth by virtue of the aptly-named Promises Fulfilled's upset win in the March 3 Xpressbet Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2).

WinStar Farm's Bodemeister , sire of 2016 Kentucky Derby presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner Always Dreaming, is second by cumulative progeny earnings, with Union Rags in third. Union Rags has four grade 1 winners; no other F2014 North American sire has more than one.

Dialed In has seven black-type winners and three graded stakes winners in his first two crops, including new grade 2 winner Ms Locust Point, a 4-year-old filly from his first crop, this year. Dialed In's marquee horse is Gunnevera, a dual grade 2 winner of the Saratoga Special Stakes (G2) at 2, and the Fountain of Youth at 3. He also finished second to West Coast in the Travers Stakes Presented by NYRA Bets (G1), and was third in the Xpressbet Florida Derby (G1). This year, he was third in the Pegasus World Cup Invitational Stakes (G1), earning $1.3 million that day and taking his career earnings to nearly $3 million. He is slated to meet West Coast again in the $10 million Emirates Airlines Dubai World Cup (G1) later this month.

Airdrie Stud's Creative Cause got his third grade 3 winner when My Boy Jack won the Southwest Stakes (G3) at Oaklawn Park, throwing his hat in the ring as a classic contender.

Creative Cause ranks fifth among North American third-crop sires by cumulative progeny earnings, followed by Stay Thirsty , exported to California's Lovacres Ranch from Ashford Stud this year, and The Factor , who actually leads this group by cumulative black-type winners with nine, but is standing in Japan this year.

Hill 'n' Dale Farm's Maclean's Music, who was the fastest maiden winner ever, according to the Beyer speed figures (114) and sired Preakness winner Cloud Computing right out of the box, ranks eighth. WinStar's Gemologist and Gainesway's Tapizar round out the top 10, both with cumulative progeny earnings to date of more than $4 million.

Notable among the second group of 10 are Spendthrift Farm's Dominus (16th), a son of Smart Strike who has notched a 4.31 APEX A Runner Index from limited chances; Crestwood Farm's Get Stormy (18th), a three-time grade 1 winner on turf by Stormy Atlantic who is holding his own in salty company in the sire stakes; and Louisiana's Clear Creek Stud's Star Guitar (19th), the all-time money-winning Louisiana-bred who is making a bid to be a top sire there.

Among Europe's third-crop sires, two sons of Galileo (IRE) divide the spoils.

Juddmonte Farm's Frankel, the highest-rated racehorse of all time, blows the others away with 20 black-type winners, of which an amazing 16 are group winners. He's also the money leader if you count Asian earnings in Japan, Hong Kong, and Singapore, but without those he is No. 2 in progeny earnings to Newsells Park Stud's Nathaniel.

Nathaniel is the sire of Europe's 2017 Horse of the Year and $5 million earner, Enable, winner of five group 1 races, including the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1) and the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe (G1), both over colts. Enable is bred and owned by Juddmonte.

Darley Stud's Helmet, an Australian-bred son of Exceed And Excel (AUS) who has sired dual French group 1 winner Thunder Snow, is third among European third-crop sires by cumulative progeny earnings, followed by Haras de Montfort et Preaux's Rajsaman, sire of dual 2017 French classic winner Brametot; and Coolmore's Excelebration, another son of Exceed And Excel and sire of 2017 St. James's Palace Stakes (G1) winner Barney Roy.

As for North American sires whose first crops are 3-year-olds this year—it's only the beginning of March, so a lot will change. As of this moment three sires have cumulative progeny earnings over $1.8 million. The one-two from the 2017 leading freshman sires list appear again, with Hill 'n' Dale's Violence , No. 2 in 2017, moving ahead of last year's winner, WinStar's Overanalyze , in the first two months of 2018.

Well in front of them, and all other North American second-crop sires by 2018 progeny earnings, is Take Charge Indy, an A.P. Indy, Florida Derby-winning, half brother to Will Take Charge who also stood at WinStar, but was sold to the Republic of Korea last year.

His filly Take Charge Paula won the Forward Gal Stakes (G3) and was second in the Davona Dale Stakes (G2) March 3. His colt Noble Indy was third in the Feb. 17 Risen Star Stakes presented by Lamarque Ford (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

Taylor Made's Graydar , sire of Robert B. Lewis Stakes (G3) winner Lombo, is second by 2018 earnings, with Violence third. Spendthrift's Jimmy Creed ranks fourth by cumulative progeny earnings, and has four black-type winners and two graded stakes winners. Ashford's Declaration of War (IRE), whose first crop was sired in Ireland, has three black-type winners of which two are graded stakes winners, while the same farm's Shanghai Bobby and Darley's Animal Kingdom each have three black-type winners.

The only action so far this year for European second-crop sires, with their first 3-year-olds this year, has either been in Dubai or in limited appearances on all-weather tracks in Europe.

Society Rock, a sprinting son of Rock of Gibraltar (IRE) who stood in Ireland, but unfortunately died before he ever had a runner, was last year's leading European freshman sire, and he still tops the list, ahead of Dabirsim, the top French 2-year-old of 2011 from Hat Trick's first crop. Dabirsim stood in Germany to start, but is now back at the Haras de Grandcamp where he is a very popular €30,000 stallion this year.

Third is Tweenhills' Havana Gold, a son of Teofilo (IRE) out of the very tough mare Jessica's Dream (IRE). His best win came in France's one-mile Prix Jean Prat (G1). Havana Gold's son Headway, who was second in last year's Coventry Stakes (G2) at Royal Ascot, came back with an impressive last-to-first win in the seven-furlong 32red Spring Cup Stakes on the all-weather at Lingfield March 3 to kick-start his season.

Coolmore's Camelot, the only one-mile classic winner by Montjeu (IRE), is fourth on the European second-crop sires list by cumulative earnings, and certainly did enough last year to suggest he could be a big name in 2018.

To read more columns by Bill Oppenheim, and to see APEX ratings and Brianne Stanley’s Weekly Sales Ticker, please visit www.billoppenheim.com.