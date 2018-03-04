Baffert Works Derby Hopefuls at Santa Anita

Trainer Bob Baffert sent his sophomore big guns to the track March 4 at Santa Anita Park, with a pair going six furlongs in company and stable star McKinzie going seven-eighths in company with Downtowner.

With the Southern California track rated fast a day after it was rated wet fast, sealed, McKinzie, the probable favorite for next Saturday’s San Felipe Stakes (G2) and an easy winner of the Sham Stakes (G3) Jan. 6, went seven furlongs in 1:23 4/5 under Drayden Van Dyke. Downtowner, a 4-year-old son of Majestic Warrior was given a five-furlong time of 1:00 flat.

Baffert said the son of Street Sense went "very well" for his expected engagement with another Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) contender, Bolt d'Oro, who is scheduled to work a half-mile Monday at 9 a.m. under Victor Espinoza.

Undefeated in three starts, McKinzie races for Karl Watson, Mike Pegram, and Paul Weitman.

Going six furlongs in company were Solomini and Restoring Hope. The former, who finished in front of McKinzie but was placed third behind him and Instilled Regard in the Dec. 9 Los Alamitos CashCall Futurity (G1), went in 1:11 2/5 inside of his workmate. Gary and Mary West's homebred Restoring Hope (by Giant's Causeway ), a Feb. 2 maiden winner, went in 1:11 3/5.

Zayat Stables' Solomini (Curlin —Surf Song, by Storm Cat), finished second in both the Frontrunner Stakes (G1) and the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) prior to his CashCall Futurity effort.

Baffert said Solomini would make his next start in the grade 2 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park March 17.

McKinzie is currently sixth on the Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard with 20 points, while Solomini ranks 11th with 14 points.

The San Felipe and Rebel offers 50 Kentucky Derby qualifying points to the winner, 20 to the runner-up,10 for third, and five to the fourth-place finisher.

Also working Sunday for Baffert were Awesome Again Stakes (G1) winner Mubtaahij, who will be ridden by Mike Smith in next Saturday’s $600,000 Santa Anita Handicap presented by San Manuel Casino (G1); and Triple Bend Stakes (G1) nominee Cat Burglar. Going six furlongs in company, each of the latter pair was timed in 1:11 4/5.