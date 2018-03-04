Firenze Fire Tunes Up for Gotham with :50.69 Half-Mile

Mr. Amore Stable's homebred grade 1 winner Firenze Fire turned in his final work on a windy Sunday morning at Belmont Park for the March 10 Gotham Stakes (G3) at a mile at Aqueduct.

The Poseidon's Warrior colt, trained by Jason Servis, took to the training track in company shortly after 9:30 a.m. March 4 with jockey Manny Franco aboard. Firenze Fire broke off at the fifth-eighths pole a few lengths behind his stablemate, 5-year-old allowance winner Whatstotalkabout.

The pair covered the opening furlong in a leisurely :14 1/5 and picked up the pace as they rounded the turn. Firenze Fire rated comfortably behind his workmate and, when tipped to the outside by Franco, responded with a strong kick inside the eighth pole to finish about 1 1/2 lengths ahead at the wire and galloped out a solid quarter-mile.

Firenze Fire earned an official half-mile time of :50.69.

"It's the same as he always works. He's kind of a plugging-along horse," said Servis by phone. "He's taken dirt in his races and I know he's pretty fit at this point, but I still want him to stay behind horses and gallop out a little bit."

The Gotham will be the third local Derby prep for Firenze Fire, who recorded a half-length victory Jan. 13 in the one-mile Jerome Stakes. Last time out he finished a hard-fought second in the nine-furlong Withers Stakes (G3) Feb. 3.

At 2 Firenze Fire won the Sanford Stakes (G3) and finished fourth in Saratoga's Hopeful Stakes (G1) before posting a half-length win over eventual 2-year-old champion Good Magic Oct. 7 in the Champagne Stakes (G1) at Belmont.

Firenze Fire made his two-turn debut while finishing a distant seventh in the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) at Del Mar, won by Good Magic by 4 1/2 lengths.

As part of the Kentucky Derby Championship series, the Gotham awards 85 qualifying points, on a 50-20-10-5 scale.

Firenze Fire currently sits fourth on the Kentucky Derby leader board with 24 points as of Sunday morning.

"He doesn't get much respect sometimes," said Servis. "He's kind of a Rodney Dangerfield, I don't get it. He ran a mile and an eighth (in the Withers) and it didn't look like he had trouble with it. He kind of made a middle move and just couldn't get to that horse, but it wasn't like he stopped or anything. I think if he's ridden right, he'll get a mile and a quarter. But, he's got to get the points first."

Franco will ride Firenze Fire in the Gotham, while Trevor McCarthy, who was aboard for Firenze Fire's runner-up finish in the Withers, breezed Servis' other Gotham probable, undefeated New Jersey-bred Dial Operator.

A lightly raced chestnut colt by Dialed In , New Farm homebred Dial Operator got loose briefly near the gap of the training track but was apprehended without incident and went on to work a half-mile in :50.20.

Dial Operator broke his maiden by 1 1/4 lengths at first asking against state-breds last July at Monmouth Park and returned from an eight-month layoff to register a 4 1/2-score in a 5 1/2-furlong allowance optional claiming race Feb. 4 at Laurel Park.