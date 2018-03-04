Higher Power Aimed Toward Rebel

Josephine Abercrombie's homebred Higher Power is being pointed toward the March 17 Rebel Stakes (G2) at Oaklawn Park. Trainer Donnie K. Von Hemel confirmed this with the Oaklawn media relations team.

A son of Medaglia d'Oro , and a half brother to 2012 Oaklawn Handicap (G2) winner Alternation , Higher Power is unbeaten in two starts around two turns and is two for three overall. Von Hemel said there's nothing else in the latest condition book for Higher Power, unless he runs for a $62,500 claiming price.

"We probably won't do that," Von Hemel said with a laugh.

Higher Power won a Jan. 13 allowance optional claiming race going a mile in his 3-year-old debut. He was under consideration for the Feb. 19 Southwest Stakes (G3) before missing about a week of training because of a minor illness, Von Hemel said.

Higher Power has breezed three times since he resumed training, the last a five-furlong move in 1:004/5 on Feb. 27. Higher Power worked with stablemate Broken Promise, an older allowance runner.

"I think it was what we were wanting," said Von Hemel, who also trained Alternation. "We were wanting a good, strong work with him. We know Broken Promise, being a 4-year-old, could kind of keep him to his task. I thought it was a good effort. We got something out of it."