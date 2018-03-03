Exclamation Point Aces Two-Turn Oaklawn Test

Staton Flurry of Flurry Racing Stables saw a quick return on his investment after he bought 50% of Exclamation Point, the 3-year-old Concord Point half brother to champion Classic Empire .

Just 28 days after his maiden-breaking score going six furlongs at first asking—and about a week after Flurry's purchase was announced—the chestnut colt took to the track again at Oaklawn Park March 3 and won a two-turn mile allowance/optional claimer for the 27-year-old Arkansas native, co-owners Steven and Brandi Nicholson, and trainer Brad Cox.

"Overall, for him to step up and run against winners for the first time, first time around two turns—we asked a lot of him," Cox said. "I thought he sat off somewhat of a hot pace today. He did well. He's very athletic. The horse has a ton to learn. Moving forward, I don't know where we'll go with him. We'll probably give him a little time."

Cox said it is "very possible" the colt will run again during the Oaklawn meet, but regarding a step up to graded company March 17 in the $900,000 Rebel Stakes (G2)—a Road to the Kentucky Derby qualifying event—he said there is "no shot" Exclamation Point will run there.

Off as the 3-5 choice in a field of eight sophomores Saturday, Exclamation Point tracked the front-running Inge early in second off opening fractions of :22.93 and :47.18, and took control with a strong outside run when roused by jockey Fernando De La Cruz heading into the final turn. He held for a 1 1/4-length win over the late-running Bode's Maker despite ducking out late from the left-handed stick. The final time was 1:38.80 on a track rated fast.

Cox said he initially thought he would pass on Saturday's race but changed his mind after Exclamation Point, working in company with stablemate Bold Prophet, recorded a half-mile bullet Feb. 26 in :47 2/5, fastest of 99 works at the distance on the day.

“I was kind of thinking about waiting, but he breezed so well this past week that there wasn’t any sense in waiting,” Cox said. “If the race was there … it was, it went. I just felt like we needed to be a part of it, just continue the process of developing him.

"He's got ability, he's got talent. It's just, I guess, getting it out of him. We're getting it out of him, but there's a fine you've got to walk—getting him to perform in the afternoon and doing it the right way."

The Nicholsons bred Exclamation Point out of the Cat Thief mare Sambuca Classica, the dam of 2016 champion 2-year-old male Classic Empire, a Pioneerof the Nile colt and another product of the Nicholsons' program. Classic Empire won the Bashford Manor Stakes (G3), Claiborne Breeders' Futurity (G1), and Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) in 2016. He also took the 2017 Arkansas Derby (G1), raced fourth in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1), and was a close second in the Preakness Stakes (G1) before he was retired to stand at Ashford Stud.