Fly So High Gives McGaughey 2,000th Win

The latest milestone in trainer Shug McGaughey's career is one that wouldn't have even been on his mind if others didn't keep bringing it up.

"(Son) Reeve (McGaughey) kind of informed me when we got to Florida, and that was the first time I ever even thought about it," McGaughey said a few days before reaching his 2,000th victory. "When it got to 1,999, there were some folks on TVG and at Gulfstream who said something to me about it. But you know, it's fun to think about now."

Thanks to a breakout victory from Phipps Stable's Fly So High in the $200,000 Davona Dale Stakes (G2) March 3 at Gulfstream Park, the Hall of Fame conditioner no longer has to anticipate said achievement.

Like so many that have come out of McGaughey's shedrow before her, Fly So High lived up to her billing in her graded stakes debut when the 7-5 favorite fought past Heavenhasmynikki in midstretch and kicked on to earn a three-length victory in the one-mile Davona Dale, delivering a milestone triumph for her legendary trainer.

The celebration was abbreviated for McGaughey, as Fly So High was vanned off after her victory for precautionary reasons when jockey Jose Ortiz said the 3-year-old daughter of Malibu Moon felt off in her left front. She walked onto a waiting horse ambulance sound, according to McGaughey, who said in a follow-up call with BloodHorse that Fly So High was cooling out "100%" back at the barn.

"Obviously, once she settles down tomorrow, we'll know a little bit more. But if she does have anything, it's not anything drastic," McGaughey said. "Jose said she took a couple funny steps, so he got off her. After I got back to the barn, they had given her a bath and she was walking fine. My vet was there, and she said she didn't see anything.

"I think we dodged a bullet on anything drastic."

One more win in a career that honed such Hall of Famers as Personal Ensign, Easy Goer, Lure, and Inside Information may seem ancillary at best for McGaughey. While his impact on the sport is already airtight, the recent march toward No. 2,000 allowed the horseman to indulge in something most trainers rarely allow —a moment to reflect on how far he has surpassed his own expectations.

"Obviously when I started out in 1979, the last thing on my mind was winning 2,000 races," McGaughey said. "I was just trying to be able to compete on a high level and trying to satisfy not only myself, but the people around me. Hopefully, that's been accomplished. This will be something I'll be proud of and happy about. I'll give myself a little slap on the back."

Six years after opening his own stable, McGaughey developed his first champion—Vanlandingham, the 1985 Eclipse Award winner for top older horse. That same season, he was named the trainer for owner and breeder Ogden Phipps, and his association with the Phipps family continues to be one of the most formidable in Thoroughbred racing.

It is especially fitting in that respect that McGaughey earned this victory by saddling one carrying the Phipps' signature black silks and cherry cap. A rare purchase at public auction by her owners, Fly So High brought some strong regard into the Davona Dale off her 5 1/2-length allowance win going one mile at Gulfstream Jan. 4. That race was preceded by her 7 3/4-length maiden triumph over the same distance Nov. 16 at Aqueduct Racetrack.

Despite racing extremely wide down the backstretch alongside early pacesetter Take Charge Paula (:24.37 opening quarter), Fly So High was well in range of the leaders in the Davona Dale when Alter Moon advanced to lead the half-mile in :47.79 with Heavenhasmynikki at her neck.

The latter took over around the far turn but had Fly So High taking dead aim at her in an outside path. After a couple right-handed taps, Ortiz switched to a left-handed stick and got a determined response as Fly So High drew clear in deep stretch to hit the wire in 1:38.69 over a track rated fast. Take Charge Paula came on to get second, with Heavenhasmynikki another three-quarters of a length back in third. Sultry and Cache rounded out the top five in the eight-horse field.

"Obviously, I'm thrilled about it," McGaughey said of his milestone win. "There's a tremendous amount of people to thank for it. I'm the guy who gets the credit, but there are a lot of people behind the scenes that deserve the credit."

McGaughey hit a new pinnacle in 2013 when he won his first Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) with Stuart Janney and Phipps Stable's Orb . Two years later, he entered rarefied territory again when multiple grade 1 winner Honor Code earned the 2015 Eclipse Award for champion older male.

Other champions trained by McGaughey include Heavenly Prize—a finalist for the 2018 Hall of Fame—Rhythm, Storm Flag Flying, Smuggler, and Queena. Born in Lexington, Ky., he has saddled nine Breeders' Cup winners and the earners of more than $141 million, ninth all-time.

Of Fly So High, McGaughey added, "I thought Jose put her in good position. I told him in the paddock, 'Once she gets her feet under her, they'll have a tough time out-sprinting her.'"

Purchased by Phipps Stables for $675,000 out of the Lane's End consignment at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale, Fly So High was bred by Mt. Brilliant Broodmares out of the Quiet American mare Quiet Flight, a full sister to graded stakes-placed Quiet Dance. She improved her record to three wins from four starts with $190,180 in earnings.