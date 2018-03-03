Winx Drubs Rivals in Historic Chipping Norton Score

A new year, an even better Winx.

Australia's super mare swept around the field into the straight in the March 3 TAB Chipping Norton Stakes (G1) at Randwick and easily strode out to her 23rd straight win—her 16th at the group 1 level.

The daughter of Street Cry (IRE) handed her closest rival a seven-length drubbing, as Prized Icon (AUS) was best of the rest and Classic Uniform (AUS) landed a half-length back in third.

Winx showed no rust after a significant layoff stretching back to her third Cox Plate (G1) victory Oct. 28. She finished 1,600 meters (about one mile) on soft turf in 1:34.92.

The vacation since the Cox Plate was extended when regular rider Hugh Bowman was slapped with a suspension prior to the Feb. 17 Star Apollo Stakes. Rather than name a substitute rider, trainer Chris Waller delayed Winx's seasonal debut, instead giving her a tough trial run, simulating a race. She won that, too.

In the Chipping Norton, the 6-year-old strolled out of the gate and took up the next-to-last position in the nine-horse field. Bowman began moving her up as they approached the turn, and she circled the field and was on even terms with the leaders as they straightened out.

With any further urging, Winx ran away from the other eight and won as she pleased. The 16th group 1 decision moved her out of a tie for that record with Black Caviar. It was also her third Chipping Norton win.

"Easy to watch," an interviewer said to Waller.

"Was it?" he answered. After a beat, he added, "The last part, for sure."

"She's better now than she was as a 4-year-old," Waller said. "Nothing much has changed in the past 12 months."

Winx is slated to move along to the March 24 China Horse Club George Ryder Stakes (G1) at Rosehill Garden at 1,500 meters (7 1/2 furlongs). Waller and the ownership team are considering overseas travel—possibly Royal Ascot or a more ambitious European tour—after finishing the autumn season in Australia. No timetable has been set for a decision.

A US$241,569 purchase from the 2013 Magic Millions Gold Coast yearling sale, Winx was bred in Australia by Fairway Thoroughbreds out of the Al Akbar (AUS) mare Vegas Showgirl (NZ). She has not lost since April 11, 2015, when she finished second in the Seven News Australian Oaks (G1) at Randwick going 1 1/2 miles on soft turf with Joao Moreira aboard. She has not been asked to go that far since, and has amassed earnings of US$11,803,622 to go with her 26 wins and three seconds from 32 starts.