Gran Premio Latinoamericano Set for March 11 in Uruguay

The Longines Gran Premio Latinoamericano (G1), the richest race in South America at $500,000, is a moveable feast. Last year's event took place at the historic Valparaiso Sporting Club in Viña del Mar, Chile. The 2018 event, March 11, takes place at Hipódromo Nacional de Maroñas in Montevideo, Uruguay.

A field of 12 is set for the 1 1/2-mile race, with runners representing Argentina (three), Brazil (two), Peru (four), and three from the host country.

Last year's winner, Argentinian Sixties Song, took the Longines challenge and shipped to Ascot for the July 29 King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes (G1), where he finished 10th behind winner and European Horse of the Year Enable. It was a sporting move by owner Julio Biancardi (and partners) and trainer Alfredo Gaitan Dassie.

Based on international classification rankings, and some pre-race information from South American sources, a pair of Uruguayan runners—El Abanderado and Fitzgerald—are major players, along with Peru's Clasico Derby Nacional (G1) runner-up El Entrerriano.

El Entrerriano, a son of Man of Iron, is a half brother to Gautier (by Belong to Me), named the champion imported stayer in Peru. Bred in Kentucky by Nikolaus Bock and trained by Ken McPeek, Gautier was stakes-placed at Saratoga Race Course and Indiana Grand Race Course when given the opportunity to run in the U.S. in 2011.

Man of Iron, a full brother to Belmont Stakes (G1) winners Rags to Riches and Jazil, won the 2009 Breeders' Cup Marathon and stands at Haras San Pablo in Peru.

El Entrerriano's last outing came in Peru's Clasico Alfredo Benavides y Alfredo Benavides Diez Canseco (G3) Feb. 11, and was 1 1/2 lengths clear of Barbon at the end of 10 furlongs. Barbon, by Badge of Silver, is also entered in the Latinoamericano.

The pace is the play for the local contingent, as Fitzgerald is a frontrunning type and El Abanderado is a closer.

Fitzgerald, by Put It Back (a former Bridlewood Farm stallion), was a five-length winner last time out at Maroñas in the Clasico Manuel Quintela (G3) at 1 1/4 miles.

El Abanderado was Uruguay's champion 3-year-old male of 2016-17, and has made his last three starts in group 1 company. A handy 6 1/4-length score Nov. 5 in the Gran Premio Nacional at 1 9/16 miles was followed by a second to Gandhi Di Job, who competed in last year's Latinoamericano.

El Abanderado is a son of Brazilian sire Capitano Corelli, a son of Wild Event, out of Turturena, by Nedawi (Rainbow Quest).