Galleon Mast wins the Sunshine Millions Turf at Gulfstream Park

Coglianese Photos/Leslie Martin

Galleon Mast Seeks First Graded Win in Canadian Turf

Mizzen Mast gelding has won four stakes in his last five races.

Anne Scott's Galleon Mast will seek his first graded stakes win in the $150,000 Canadian Turf Stakes (G3T) March 3 at Gulfstream Park.

The 5-year-old Mizzen Mast  gelding, who has not finished off the board in 13 starts over the Gulfstream turf course, will face seven rivals in the one-mile turf race—one of eight graded stakes on a card headlined by the Xpressbet.com Fountain of Youth (G2).

"He loves his job," said trainer David Fawkes, who took over training Galleon Mast during his 3-year-old campaign.

"He worked (Feb. 24) in (:47 2/5) with his neck bowed. He's doing so good," Fawkes added. "Before he won his last race, we said, 'One more time and then we'll give him a little vacation.' He absolutely galloped. Then we said, 'Maybe we'll keep going.' He's not acting tired. He's happy as hell."

Highland Sky is set to return from a five-month layoff for trainer Barclay Tagg. Owned by Joyce Young, and Gerald and Jerrie McManis, the 5-year-old gelding finished second by a neck in the 2016 Belmont Derby Invitational Stakes (G1T) at Belmont Park

The son of Sky Mesa  has not won since an optional-claiming allowance at Gulfstream in February of 2017.

Shakhimat, winner of the Dec. 16 Tropical Park Derby (G3T) at Gulfstream for Dan Gale, William Werner, and owner/trainer Roger Attfield, will carry the highweight of the field at 123 pounds. He finished fifth in his season opener, the Jan. 13 Fort Lauderdale Stakes (G2T).

Michael Hui's 9-year-old Hogy, a multiple graded stakes winner at sprint distances on turf, is slated to stretch out around two turns for the Canadian Turf. Trained by Michael Maker, the Offlee Wild gelding won the Kentucky Downs Turf Sprint Stakes (G3T) Sept. 9 in his first start after being claimed for $80,000. The veteran millionaire most recently captured the five-furlong Frontier Utilities Turf Sprint Jan. 28 at Sam Houston Race Park, which was his eighth stakes win.

Earlier on the card older fillies and mares will have their turn at one mile on the turf in the $100,000 Sand Springs Stakes.

Longines Just a Game Stakes (G1T) winner Celestine will look to bounce back after a runner-up finish in the Jan. 27 South Beach Stakes at Gulfstream, where she missed by three-quarters of a length. The 6-year-old daughter of Scat Daddy will face the likes of graded stakes winner Grizzel, who has not raced since a seventh-place finish in the Ontario Derby Oct. 15 at Woodbine.

Entries: Canadian Turf S. (G3T)

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 03, 2018, Race 10

  • Grade IIIT
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $150,000
  • 4 yo's & up
  • 4:00 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Galleon Mast (FL)Luis Saez121David Fawkes6/1
22Conquest Sandman (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose Lezcano121Juan Carlos Perez Abarrio15/1
33Blind Ambition (KY)Javier Castellano119Todd A. Pletcher12/1
44Highland Sky (KY)Jose L. Ortiz117Barclay Tagg3/1
55March (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateTyler Gaffalione119Jonathan Thomas5/2
66Hogy (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateIrad Ortiz, Jr.121Michael J. Maker5/1
77Shakhimat (ON)Keeneland Sales GraduateJohn R. Velazquez123Roger L. Attfield4/1
88Derby Champagne (KY)Robby Albarado117George R. Arnold, II12/1

Entries: Sand Springs S.

Gulfstream Park, Saturday, March 03, 2018, Race 5

  • STK
  • 1m
  • Turf
  • $100,000
  • 4 yo's & up Fillies and Mares
  • 1:30 PM (local)
PPHorseJockeyWgtTrainerM/L
11Celestine (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJose L. Ortiz119Christophe Clement3/5
22Kylla Instinct (GB)Tyler Gaffalione117Roger L. Attfield6/1
33Grizzel (IRE)Javier Castellano119Michael J. Doyle5/1
44Storm the Hill (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateLuis Saez121Eddie Kenneally6/1
55Team of Teams (KY)John R. Velazquez117James A. Jerkens8/1
66Perdona (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateEdgar S. Prado119Kelly Rubley20/1
77Island Reward (KY)Keeneland Sales GraduateJulien R. Leparoux117Yvon Belsoeur20/1