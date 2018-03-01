Forecast Forces Laurel Park to Postpone March 2 Program

Heavy rain and high winds from Winter Storm Riley forecast to hit March 1 has forced The Maryland Jockey Club to postpone the live program March 2 at Laurel Park.

Friday's entire nine-race program will be run, as carded, March 5. Post time will be 12:30 p.m. ET.

Thursday's forecast calls for an 80% chance of rain with 25- to 30-mph winds and gusts of up to 50 mph.

Laurel will remain open Friday for simulcasting, including the Latin American Racing Channel simulcast of races 10-16 from Monterrico, Peru beginning at 5 p.m. ET.

A nine-race program scheduled for March 3 is not expected to be affected by the weather. There will be a jackpot carryover of $20,931.91 in the 20-cent Rainbow 6 that begins in the fourth race.