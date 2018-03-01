Rayya Upsets UAE Oaks, Rare Rhythm Wins Gold Cup Prep

The third time was the charm for Rayya, who rebounded from two straight losses to Winter Lightning to land the March 1 UAE Oaks Sponsored by Al Nabooda Construction Group (G3) by an easy 3 3/4 lengths at Meydan.

Winter Lightning, a half sister to group 1 winner Thunder Snow, was heavily favored on the international markets but could only salvage third, another 4 1/4 lengths behind her Godolphin stablemate, Expressiy, and just a nose better than Sa'ada.

Rayya, breaking from the inside gate in a field of six, shot right to the front under Pat Dobbs. Expressiy went with her from the start, forcing Winter Lightning to take an outside path behind the lead pair.

Winter Lightning swung out toward the center of the track entering the stretch while Rayya hugged the rail, but the favorite never seemed in contention and had all she could do to save third as Rayya finished in 1:59.66.

Rayya, a Tiz Wonderful filly, won at first asking Dec. 7, early in the World Cup Carnival. She then hooked up with the Godolphin-owned Winter Lighting in the UAE One Thousand Guineas Trial Sponsored By Al Maryah Island and lost by a nose, and again was second in the One Thousand Guineas sponsored by Friday, where Winter Lightning prevailed by two lengths.

After the Guineas, Dobbs said Rayya did not seem herself. It was a different verdict after the Oaks victory.

"Halfway through the race, I knew she was different," Dobbs said. "She was a lot better, for whatever reason. I don't know what."

The quick start gave Dobbs a "massive advantage. I knew the trip was within her reach."

The $1 million Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1), America's top 3-year-old filly dirt event, may also be on the radar for the U.S.-bred filly, who might take on males next in the March 31 UAE Derby Sponsored by the Saeed & Mohammed Al Naboodah Group (G2).

"I imagine we will have to look at the UAE Derby now but will enjoy this first," trainer Doug Watson said. "(The Kentucky Oaks) would be (a goal). We have her nominated, but let's see how she comes out of this and the (UAE) Derby."

The night's secondary feature, the Nad Al Sheba Trophy Sponsored By Al Naboodah Civil Engineering (G3), devolved to a two-horse race between the lightly raced Rare Rhythm and veteran Vazirabad, winner of the last two renewals of the Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors (G2).

Both raced well off the pace until, turning for home, jockey William Buick steered Rare Rhythm around the field while Christophe Soumillon took Vazirabad between horses on the inside. Rare Rhythm held a narrow lead until the final strides, eventually winning by 1 3/4 lengths. Vazirabad was 7 3/4 lengths clear of the third-place horse, Sheikhzayedroad, winner of the 2015 Dubai Gold Cup.

Rare Rhythm, a 6-year-old gelding by Dubawi out of the Singspiel mare Demisemiquaver, is trained by Charlie Appleby for Godolphin. He was gelded after his only start in 2016, then won both his races in 2017. The Nad Al Sheba Trophy was his eighth career start.

"He was in a lovely rhythm there," Buick said, judging the added distance of this year's Dubai Gold Cup will be "a natural progression for him."

Appleby said Rare Rhythm also could be targeted to Australia later in the year.