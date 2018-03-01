Pavel, Holding Gold Confirmed for Dubai Starts

The American contingent set to compete on the March 31 Dubai World Cup card continues to grow.

Graded stakes winner Holding Gold will head overseas for a start in the $1 million Al Quoz Sprint sponsored by Azizi Developments (G1), trainer Mark Casse confirmed March 1. Live Oak Plantation's homebred Lonhro (AUS) gelding captured the Feb. 17 Colonel Power Overnight Stakes over 5 1/2 furlongs at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots and was seventh, beaten just 1 3/4 lengths, in the five-furlong Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint (G1T) last November.

With the Al Quoz Sprint set to be contested over 1,200 meters (about six furlongs), Casse feels the added distance will be a more suitable for Holding Gold.

"We always kind of thought if he ran well in his first start this year, we would do it," said Casse, who will start a runner in Dubai for the first time. "We thought the three-quarters (of a mile) would suit him best, that's his distance. If you watch him in the Breeders' Cup at five-eighths, maybe ten yards past the wire he was in front.

"His number the other day was actually the best he had run. I think the 5 1/2 (furlongs) at Fair Grounds, I think that last half-furlong is what makes him much better, and I think another half furlong (to six) will even make him better. We're excited."

Irad Ortiz Jr. will have the mount on Holding Gold, who earned his first graded win in April of 2017 when he took the Shakertown Stakes (G2T) at Keeneland.

Fellow graded stakes winner Pavel is also bound for Meydan with trainer Doug O'Neill confirming the 4-year-old son of Creative Cause will start in the $10 million Dubai World Cup sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1).

Pavel most recently finished fourth in the Feb. 3 San Pasqual Stakes (G2) at Santa Anita Park, where he was blocked behind foes in the lane and just missed getting third by a neck. O'Neill said via text that Pavel is slated to ship to Dubai March 20 and that jockey Mario Gutierrez will have the mount.

Owned by Reddam Racing, Pavel won the 2017 Smarty Jones Stakes (G3) at Parx Racing last September in his third career start. He was also third against older horses in the Jockey Club Gold Cup Stakes (G1) prior to finishing 10th in the Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) and completing his season with a fourth in the Malibu Stakes (G1).