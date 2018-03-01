Quarantine Lifted at Turfway Park

Following clear tests by all of the horses in barn 14 at Turfway Park, and the required 14 days passing since the population was last exposed to equine herpesvirus-1, a quarantine on the barn has been lifted.

Rusty Ford, equine operations consultant for the Kentucky office of state veterinarian, issued the March 1 report of the negative test results. Horses in the barn are under no further restrictions and may resume training with the general population. There are no barns under restriction or quarantine at Turfway.

Horses that previously tested positive remain under regulatory monitoring and are in off-site quarantine.

Racing at Turfway continues uninterrupted, and the protocol regarding stabling of horses shipping in to race is unchanged. Trainers shipping in to race or train will continue to be assigned stabling in the receiving barns unless the individual trainer has stalls permanently assigned on the backside. Trainers electing to stable in their assigned stalls understand and will comply with a directive that the horses stabled with the general population are required to remain on the grounds for the defined period of time (currently seven days).

All horses entering the stabling area are required to present valid certificates (EIA and Health Certificate) qualifying the horse's entry onto the backside. The Health Certificate must include statements that demonstrate a valid EHV-1 vaccination history.