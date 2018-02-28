Favorable Outcome Heads Gulfstream Park Sprint

Klaravich Stables and William Lawrence's Favorable Outcome will return the site of his lone graded score March 3 in the $100,000 Gulfstream Park Sprint (G3).

The 4-year-old Flatter colt trained by Chad Brown has placed in a pair of grade 1 races—the 2016 Champagne Stakes at Belmont Park and the 2017 Malibu Stakes at Santa Anita Park—but arguably had the best performance of his career in the Swale Stakes (G2) at Gulfstream Park in February of 2017.

He closed from sixth to take the Swale by three-quarters of a length over eventual graded winner Three Rules, but was laid off for much of the 2017 season. He came back to finish third in an allowance at Belmont in September, then took an Aqueduct Racetrack allowance in November before his Malibu run.

The only other graded winners in the 11-horse field for the 6 1/2-furlong sprint are Mr. Jordan and Canadian champion Noholdingback Bear.

Mr. Jordan earned his graded win in the 2015 Pegasus Stakes (G3) at Monmouth Park, and has four other stakes wins at Gulfstream Park West, but is winless in 10 starts at Gulfstream Park. The 6-year-old Kantharos gelding has finished second in his last two starts at Gulfstream Park, the Harlan's Holiday Stakes (G3) and the Sunshine Millions Classic, but those starts were both around two turns. His last sprint try was a five-length allowance score at Parx Racing in July of 2017.

Noholdingback Bear, a 5-year-old son of Put It Back and the 2016 Canadian champion sprinter, hasn't won in four starts since his first graded score, the 2016 Gallant Bob Stakes (G3) at Parx.