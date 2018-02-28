Retired West Coast Racing Executive Gunderson Dies

Bob Gunderson, a racing executive at a number of West Coast tracks, died Feb. 5. He was 98.

Born in St. Paul, Minn., Gunderson was a Harvard graduate who served as an officer in World War II. A roommate in college, Jim Greig, introduced Gunderson to horse racing when they were stationed at Angel Island near San Francisco and made the trip to Bay Meadows, where track founder Bill Kyne offered free admission to all uniformed military. Kyne spotted the two young men and invited them upstairs, where he introduced them to his daughter and Bob's future wife, Marylin Kyne.

Bob became operations manager at Portland Meadows (1947-48), Golden Gate Fields, Tanforan Racing Association, and Bay Meadows. He quickly rose through the ranks to become general manager at Golden Gate in 1965.

He served on the Bay Meadows board of directors beginning in 1956 . In 1969 he became general manager and in 1973 was named president of Bay Meadows. He presided over the modernization and expansion of Bay Meadows, as he had at Golden Gate. He also served on the board of directors of Portland Meadows in 1989-90.

Innovations he was involved in included night racing, Sunday racing, inter-track wagering, international jockey competition, Ascot Day, Taste of San Mateo, and the El Camino Real Derby Festival. He served as president of Thoroughbred Racing Associations for four years in the 1980s.