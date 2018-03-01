BackTrack: Cadillacing Proves a Grade 1 Winner

With Seeking the Gold headed to the Travers (G1) and with Personal Ensign's Whitney (G1) heroics already etched in racing history, trainer Shug McGaughey has done enough to comprise a memorable Saratoga Race Course meeting. Still, it might become far better.

McGaughey captured two other grade 1 races last week, winning the Ballerina with Cadillacing and the Bernard Baruch Handicap with My Big Boy. He also unveiled Fast Play, a half-brother to Seeking the Gold and Stacked Pack; Fast Play won his debut by 10 lengths and will likely start in the Aug. 27 Hopeful (G1).

In conjunction with Tom Hall's Throwback Thursday feature in BloodHorse Daily, BloodHorse.com each Thursday will present corresponding race stories from the pages of the magazine. Hall's Throwback Thursday looks at Cadillacing, winner of a division of the first Davona Dale Handicap in 1988 and a sister to Easy Goer. This week's BackTrack catches up with Cadillacing later in 1988 with a recap of the Aug. 12, Ballerina Stakes (G1) at Saratoga Race Course. The story, headlined "Cadillacing With Shug," appeared in the Aug. 20, 1988 issue of The Blood-horse and was written by Bill Finley. Following the race story is the stakes report from the same issue.

"You start to get confidence in yourself when this happens," McGaughey said after the Bernard Baruch, in a classic understatement. "So does your help, and they start doing more for you. We did have a pretty rough spring but we feel pretty good about where everything is going now."

My Big Boy, owned by Heidi Doubleday, daughter of New York Mets owner Nelson Doubleday, took advantage of a fast pace that ensued when Daryl's Joy Stakes (G3T) winner San's the Shedrow and California shipper Steinlen fought each other early. Under Randy Romero, whose three wins at the meeting have all come in stakes races, My Big Boy closed from fifth but lacked room briefly. Once free, he shot by the leaders to win by a half-length over a game Steinlen. It was another neck back to Wanderkin in third.

"He's one of those professional race horses," McGaughey said of My Big Boy. "I've just tried to pick my spots with him."

My Big Boy is a 5-year-old gelding by Our Hero—Pretty Special, by Riverman, and was bred in Kentucky by the late Mrs. Ogden Phipps. He earned $72,600 in the $121,000 Baruch, pushing his career total to $295,839. He completed the 1 1/8 miles run over a firm turf course in 1:46 4/5 and paid $9.20.

Two days earlier, under another perfect ride from Angel Cordero Jr., Cadillacing, a 4-year-old daughter of Alydar and Relaxing, slipped through a narrow hole on the rail to capture the Ballerina. She won by a neck over Thirty Zip, which was a head in front of Ready Jet Go.

Tappiano, the 13-10 favorite, was a badly beaten fourth, followed by Sacahuista, the champion 3-year-old of last year which was making her first start of the year after recovering from a leg injury.

Cadillacing paid $6.80 and completed the seven furlongs run over a fast track in 1:21 3/5. She earned $69,000, pushing her career total to $268,137.

Stakes report, Cadillacing

When Relaxing, dam of Ballerina Stakes winner Cadillacing, made her only start at Saratoga, she raced against subsequent champion Just a Game. When Cadillacing made her first start at Saratoga, she faced a previous year's champion in Sacahuista.

Bred and raced by Ogden Phipps, Relaxing finished third in the 1980 Diana Handicap (G2T) at Saratoga behind that year's champion female grass runner Just a Game. Finishing second and sixth, respectively, in that race were The Very One and Jameela, both of which went on to earn more than $1 million. Jameela, which ran second in the 1981 Ballerina (then G3), distinguished herself as the dam of millionaire Gulch. (Six days before the Ballerina, Gulch finished second to Phipps' homebred filly Personal Ensign in the grade 1 Whitney Handicap.) Relaxing also distinguished herself as champion older female of 1981.

Cadillacing in the Ballerina faced 1987 champion 3-year-old filly Sacahuista, which was making her first start since winning the Breeders' Cup Distaff (G1) last November. (Finishing second in last year's Distaff was John A. Nerud's homebred Clabber Girl, which won the Chula Vista Handicap (G2) at Del Mar the day after the Ballerina. Clabber Girl and Cadillacing both are daughters of Alydar.)

Cadillacing won the Ballerina in stakes-record time of 1:21 3/5. She finished a neck in front of Thirty Zip, with Ready Jet Go a head farther behind in third. Winning time for the seven furlongs was 1 1/5 seconds slower than the track record and one-fifth of a second faster than the previous stakes mark, set by Lass Trump in 1984.

In addition to Cadillacing and Clabber Girl, Alydar is the sire of 27 other stakes winners, including additional 1988 added-money winners Alysheba (G1), Sarhoob (G2), and Charmanate. Alydar stands as the property of Calumet Farm (J. T. Lundy president) at that Lexington nursery.