157 Cataloged for Barretts Spring Sale

Barretts Equine has cataloged 157 for the spring 2-year-olds in training sale scheduled for April 4 at Del Mar. The auction begins at 2 p.m. PDT.

The pre-sale preview workouts will take place Monday, April 2, beginning at 10 a.m PDT. The catalog can be viewed online now and copies of the catalog will be mailed soon.

The number cataloged represents a 16.2% gain over the 135 entered last year and the number could increase since Barretts will take supplemental entries through March 21.

Topped by the $675,000 paid by West Point Thoroughbreds and Spendthrift Farm for Flying the Flag, a son of Malibu Moon , last year's sale saw 45 horses sold from 64 through the ring for total receipts of $6,777,000, an average price of $150,600, and a $100,000 median.

Horses that go through the ring at the spring sale will be eligible to run in either the Barretts Juvenile Stakes for colts/geldings or the Barretts Debutante for fillies, both $100,000 races that will be run during the Los Alamitos Race Course fall meet.

Among the sale graduates featured on this year's catalog cover are Kanthaka, a $140,000 purchase at the 2017 spring sale who recently won the San Vicente Stakes (G2); three-time grade 2 winner and recent Thunder Road Stakes (G3T) winner Om, who was sold for $125,000 in 2014; Run Away, a $325,000 sale in 2017 whose three stakes wins include the Best Pal Stakes (G2); stakes winner and multiple grade 2-placed Chalon, a $110,000 purchase in 2016; Japanese stakes winner Best Macho, sold for $260,000 in 2015; and Ryono Tesoro, a stakes winner in Japan who had the fastest pre-sale workout of :20 3/5 for a quarter-mile before selling for $300,000 last year.