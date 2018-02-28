TTA 2-Year-Old Sale Catalog Up 20%

A total of 126 head have been consigned for the Texas 2-year-olds in training sale, which begins April 10 at noon in the Texas Thoroughbred Sale Pavilion at Lone Star Park. The under tack show is set for April 8 at 11 a.m. at the track located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.

The sale has 20% more horses cataloged compared to last year and what will be offered represents a considerable improvement in pediigree quality.

National sires such as Blame , Congrats , Curlin , Flat Out , Gemologist , Into Mischief , Jimmy Creed , Kantharos , Kitten's Joy , Munnings , Orb , Paynter , Point of Entry , Shanghai Bobby , Stay Thirsty , Street Boss , Street Sense , Tiznow , Twirling Candy , and Uncle Mo give evidence that the sale has surged upward after the solid performance of last year's auction. Cairo's Prince and Will Take Charge lead a list of first-year sires that includes Can the Man , Cross Traffic , Goldencents , Moro Tap, Shakin It Up , and Sum of the Parts. Leading the regional sire contingent is Texas' leading sire Too Much Bling , with solid company from Closing Argument, Euroears, Grasshopper , Half Ours , Intimidator, My Golden Song , and Special Rate.

The sale again features an interactive online catalogue, where consignors can post photos and videos, as well as the pedigrees of their sale horses for buyer perusal prior to the gallop show. This year the gallop show is being filmed by Dillon Video and Photo and is expected to be online shortly after the event April 8.

"I am very excited about this year's sale," said sale director Tim Boyce. "Along with the solid increase in numbers and quality, I look forward to working with the Dillon crew for the production of our under tack show. This is something the market has wanted, and I am glad we are able to give it."

The cover of this year's catalog features the 2017 winners of both divisions of the Texas Thoroughbred Futurity at Lone Star, Carl Moore and Brad Grady's Galactica and Susan Moulton's Janae. Both horses went through the ring at last year's 2-year-old sale. The two divisions of the race this summer are estimated to have purses of $100,000 apiece.

This year's sale will be the third held by the Texas Thoroughbred Association in partnership with Lone Star. The sale offered 85 head in 2016 and grew to 105 head last year.

"It's very gratifying to see that we've been able to attract about 20 more head each year," said TTA executive director Mary Ruyle. "Our goal was to re-establish a viable marketplace for consignors and buyers from around the Southwest, and the increased catalog size each year shows that we are on the way to doing that."

Catalogs will be mailed out the first week of March. The sale can be viewed at ttasales.com as well on the Equineline Sales Catalogue app.