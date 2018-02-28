Points Race Cancellation Forces Change for Mendelssohn

A key step on the "European Road to the Kentucky Derby" has fallen victim to "The Beast From the East"—bitter cold and snow sweeping in from Russia to complicate life in the British Isles.

The storm forced abandonment of the March 2 meeting at Dundalk in Ireland, where 2017 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf (G1T) winner Mendelssohn was entered to start an assault on the Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) in the Patton Stakes.

With that race abandoned, Mendelssohn and two other Aidan O'Brien trainees—Threeandfourpence and Seahenge—have been detoured to the March 3 32Red Spring Cup Stakes at Lingfield, should conditions permit. That race, however, is not part of Churchill Downs' European Road to the Kentucky Derby points system.

The Dundalk cancellation leaves the Road to the Kentucky Derby Conditions Stakes at one mile over the Kempton Park Polytrack surface March 1 as the week's sole European qualifying race, offering points on a 20-8-4-2 scale to the top four finishers.

The antepost favorite in that Thursday evening affair is Kentucky-bred Gronkowski, whose name reflects his American heritage. The Lonhro colt, out of the Lookin At Lucky mare Four Sugars, is two-for-two since trainer Jeremy Noseda moved him to the all-weather. Jamie Spencer is booked to ride Gronkowski, owned by Phoenix Thoroughbreds.

"This has been the specific plan since he won at Chelmsford. Newcastle was a prep race, and he took a small step there. Tomorrow is a bigger step," Noseda said Wednesday on his website, talking about Gronkowski's previous two races. "I have a lot of faith in the horse, and he is more than equipped to compete. He is in great shape, tip-top order. I couldn't be happier with him, and the track will suit (him) too."

Also drawing support is Fortune's Pearl (IRE), a Harbour Watch colt trained by Andrew Balding who has won twice from four turf starts. Jockey Oisin Murphy will brave the wintry weather after riding in Dubai and Qatar within the week's time. He will sport the colors of Qatar Racing Limited.

The other six at longer odds include Bobby Biscuit, a Scat Daddy colt who exits a victory over the Kempton surface Jan. 24; Three Weeks, a Tapit colt who has a two-race win streak going for trainer William Haggas; and Morning Has Broken (IRE), a Dawn Approach filly who failed as the favorite while trying for her third straight win in her last outing.

Gronkowski and Three Weeks are U.S. Triple Crown nominees.

While the weather scramble left all the potential O'Brien runners out in the cold with none in the Kempton race, they are not out of the running for Derby points as Churchill officials seek to encourage foreign interest in the Run for the Roses.

Churchill officials said the Dundalk race will be rescheduled for March 9—an alternative to the Lingfield race March 3. And the final race in the series is the Burradon Stakes March 30 at Newcastle, also at one mile on all-weather with an additional points boost to 30-12-6-3.

Mendelssohn, Seahenge, and Threeandfourpence also are nominated to the March 30 UAE Derby (G2) in Dubai. That race is part of the main Road to the Kentucky Derby series, offering 100-40-20-10 points.

The first four races in the European Road, two in England and one each in Ireland and France, were run at one mile on turf. Each awarded points to the top four finishers on a 10-4-2-1 schedule. The key players from those heats seem to be pointed in directions other than Louisville, with points leader Saxon Warrior nominated to the English and Irish Classics.

Saxon Warrior won the first of the seven races, the Sept. 24 Juddmonte Beresford at Naas in Ireland. Delano Roosevelt and Warm the Voice were second and third. O'Brien trains Saxon Warrior and Delano Roosevelt. Saxon Warrior seized the series lead with a win in the last of the autumn races, edging Roaring Lion by a neck in the Racing Post Trophy (G1) Oct. 28 at Doncaster.