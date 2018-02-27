Kentucky Artist Dunbar Creates Official Derby Painting

Churchill Downs has released the 2018 "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby" by award-winning American and Kentucky painter Lynn Dunbar.

Dunbar created oil paintings to capture the excitement and tradition of the 144th running of both the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve (G1) and the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1). Dunbar is the 21st artist commissioned to create Derby's officially licensed artwork since the tradition began in 1997 and the second Kentucky artist chosen following Jim Cantrell in 2017.

Dunbar's "Official Art of the Kentucky Derby" will be featured on various 2018 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks merchandise, including posters, tickets, t-shirts, post cards, and souvenir racing programs. The merchandise is available now at select retail outlets, including the Kentucky Derby Museum. Additional items soon will be available at www.KentuckyDerbyStore.com.

"We are delighted with this year's official Derby artwork and happy that it has been created by a talented Kentucky artist for the second year in a row," said Churchill track president Kevin Flanery.

Dunbar's work highlights strong composition and the colorful use of oil paints. Her paintings frequently feature traditional Kentucky settings, including local and regional landscapes, the Ohio River, the Belle of Louisville, and the Kentucky Derby.

"It's exciting for my work to become part of the Kentucky Derby history," Dunbar said. "In this year's paintings, I used color and composition to capture the thrill and glamour of the world's most famous horse races."

Dunbar has received numerous local and national honors.. Her work is displayed in corporate collections including Owensboro Hospital, Verizon, Omni Hotel, and Commonwealth Bank.

Dunbar holds an undergraduate degree from Purdue University and a master's degree from University of Louisville. She worked for advertising agencies and corporate marketing prior to picking up the paintbrush full time.