Winter Lightning Headlines UAE Oaks

Winter Lightning and Rayya renew their rivalry March 1 at Meydan in the UAE Oaks Sponsored by Al Naboodah Construction Group (G3).

Winter Lightning, a half sister to group 1 winner Thunder Snow, has defeated Rayya in both their previous meetings during the World Cup Carnival. She put a nose in front of her rival at the end of the Jan. 18 UAE One Thousand Guineas Trial Sponsored by Al Maryah Island going 1,400 meters (about seven furlongs), then ran by the pacesetting Rayya Feb. 8 in the stretch run of the One Thousand Guineas Sponsored by Friday, winning by two lengths.

Winter Lightning is by Shamardal out of the Dubai Destination mare Eastern Joy (GB). Patrick Cosgrave has the mount for trainer Saeed bin Suroor.

Rayya, a Tiz Wonderful filly out of the Coronado's Quest mare Spread, is trained by Doug Watson for Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi. Patrick Dobbs rides.

Also in the six-filly field for the Oaks is Expressly (FR), another from the Godolphin string. The Charlie Appleby charge, a daughter of Siyouni, has finished third behind Winter Lightning at Rayya in her last two starts and appears in need of another gear to make up the difference.

"Expressly has progressed with each run in Dubai and the step up in trip is going to suit her," Appleby said. "We feel that she has done well since she ran in the UAE One Thousand Guineas and she should be closer to the two fillies that beat her."

Also on the evening card, the Meydan Classic Sponsored by Trans Gulf Electro-Mechanical is a 1,600-meter (about one mile) turf race that might provide a candidate or two for the March 30 Dubai Turf Sponsored by DP World (G1). Top-rated are Wasim (IRE), Godolphin's entry of Zaman, and a Kitten's Joy colt, Centenary Diamond, who finished 1-2-3 in the Feb. 8 Meydan Classic Trial Sponsored by getthat.com going 100 meters shorter over the course.

A veteran field of 11 is entered for the Nad Al Sheeba Trophy Sponsored by Al Nabooda Civil Engineering Group (G3). Among the usual suspects are The Aga Khan's 6-year-old Vazirabad and 9-year-old Sheikhzayedroad, who finished first and third in last year's Dubai Gold Cup Sponsored by Al Tayer Motors (G2). Godolphin fields three in this race, including 7-year-old Red Galileo.