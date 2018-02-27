Bright Start Continues for Walk in the Sun

Phoenix Thoroughbreds' Walk in the Sun rolled to a seven-length victory Feb. 27 in a novice stakes on the all-weather track at Lingfield, staying perfect in two career starts.

After the race, trainer Jeremy Noseda took to Twitter to share his pleasure with the promising 3-year-old's effort.

"It was a good performance from a horse with a future," Noseda said. "We'll see him delivering his full potential from midsummer on the turf."

On the day before the race, Noseda said via his website that he hoped the Feb. 27 start would prepare Kentucky-bred Walk in the Sun for the upcoming European turf season. Noseda was not immediately available for comment Tuesday, but his pre-race and post-race comments suggest the son of 2007 Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) winner Street Sense will not be pointed to the March 30 Burradon conditions stakes on the synthetic surface at Newcastle, the final points race in the European Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Tuesday's victory, at 1-12 odds, followed a narrow win in his Jan. 26 debut at Kempton Park, which like Tuesday's race was contested at seven furlongs. Champion jockey Ryan Moore has been on board for both starts.

Noseda also trains Phoenix Thoroughbreds' Gronkowski, who is being pointed to the Road to the Kentucky Derby Conditions Stakes March 1 at Kempton Park. That race also offers European Road to the Derby qualifying points to the Louisville classic. Kentucky-bred Gronkowski, by Lonhro, has won his previous two starts by a combined 10 1/2 lengths, including a six-length score Feb. 9 on the all-weather surface at Newcastle.

Walk in the Sun set a sale record when he was purchased for €1.4 million ($1,520,820) by Kerri Radcliffe Bloodstock at last year's Arqana Breeze Up sale in May, where he was consigned by Mocklershill, agent. The Arqana price followed a yearling sale price of just $15,000 when MC Bloodstock purchased Walk in the Sun at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale from the Brookdale Sales consignment.

Bred by Godolphin, Walk in the Sun is out of Mystic Melody, a stakes-winning daughter of Seattle Slew and a half sister to two-time grade 1 winner Alpha .