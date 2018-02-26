Lord Nelson Gets First Mare In Foal Since Recovery

Spendthrift Farm announced Feb. 26 that a mare was confirmed in foal to first-year stallion Lord Nelson . The son of Pulpit recovered from a battle with laminitis that caused him to miss the 2017 breeding season. He is standing his first season at stud this year for $25,000 live foal, stands and nurses.

Lord Nelson covered the stakes-winning and graded stakes-placed Awesome Again mare Jennie R., who has been pronounced in foal.

"It's very gratifying to see this horse clear yet another hurdle—he's really a remarkable animal," said Ned Toffey, general manager at Spendthrift. "We appreciate all of the breeders' faith in sticking with him, and we believe he's going to reward them handsomely for it."

Trained by Bob Baffert, Lord Nelson captured three consecutive grade 1 wins in 2016 for Spendthrift. He turned in a record-setting performance in the 2016 Bing Crosby Stakes (G1) at Del Mar, running six furlongs in 1:07.65, which eclipsed a stakes record that had stood at Del Mar since 1962. He also won the seven-furlong Triple Bend Stakes (G1) and the six-furlong Santa Anita Sprint Championship (G1), both at Santa Anita.

Lord Nelson was an early favorite for the 2016 Breeders' Cup Sprint (G1) at Santa Anita before incurring a leg infection that forced him to scratch and retire from racing, and ultimately led to the disease.