Dana Wimpfheimer Photography

Good Magic, West Coast Top NTRA Polls

Good Magic tops 3-year-old poll for fifth week in a row.

With no action this week surrounding the Kentucky Derby Championship Series, and little stakes action overall, the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll and Top Thoroughbred Poll results saw little change.

NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll
Rank, Horse    Votes (first-place votes)
1.  Good Magic    386 (24)
2.  Bold d'Oro    351 (13)
3.  McKinzie    320 (4)
4.  Audible    241
5.  Solomini    212
6.  Avery Island    131
7.  Catholic Boy    103
8.  Flameaway    87
8.  Bravazo    87
10. My Boy Jack    59

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll
Rank, Horse    Votes (first-place votes)
1.  West Coast    389 (23)
2.  World Approval    329
3.  Unique Bella    249 (2)
4.  Roy H    245 (1)
5.  Forever Unbridled 216 (1)
6.  Gun Runner     181 (14)
7.  Abel Tasman    137
8.  Gunnevera    128
9.  Sharp Azteca    99
10. Beach Patrol    82