Good Magic, West Coast Top NTRA Polls

With no action this week surrounding the Kentucky Derby Championship Series, and little stakes action overall, the National Thoroughbred Racing Association Top 3-Year-Old Poll and Top Thoroughbred Poll results saw little change.

NTRA Top 3-Year-Old Poll

Rank, Horse Votes (first-place votes)

1. Good Magic 386 (24)

2. Bold d'Oro 351 (13)

3. McKinzie 320 (4)

4. Audible 241

5. Solomini 212

6. Avery Island 131

7. Catholic Boy 103

8. Flameaway 87

8. Bravazo 87

10. My Boy Jack 59

NTRA Top Thoroughbred Poll

Rank, Horse Votes (first-place votes)

1. West Coast 389 (23)

2. World Approval 329

3. Unique Bella 249 (2)

4. Roy H 245 (1)

5. Forever Unbridled 216 (1)

6. Gun Runner 181 (14)

7. Abel Tasman 137

8. Gunnevera 128

9. Sharp Azteca 99

10. Beach Patrol 82