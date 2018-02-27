Fundraiser for Shooting Victims Raises $160,000

Breeders' Cup-winning owner Carlo Vaccarezza, whose sons Nick and Mike survived the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Feb 14, raised approximately $160,000 for families of the victims during a fundraiser Feb. 25 at the family restaurant.

Vaccarezza's restaurant, Frank and Dino's, hosted the event from 2-9 p.m. A check from Gulfstream Park was presented to Vaccarezza by Gulfstream host and analyst Acacia Courtney and director of community relations Nikki Bernstein.

"I want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting the families of these victims," Vaccarezza said. "I want to thank the horse racing community for all their support and their time and donations."

Donations can still be made by calling (561) 218-4636.

