Veteran Rider Ferrer Earns Woolf Award

Tampa Bay Downs jockey Jose Ferrer has been named the 2018 recipient of the George Woolf Memorial Jockey Award, Santa Anita Park officials announced Feb. 26.

The Woolf Award, which jockeys can win only once, honors a rider whose career and personal character earn esteem for the individual and the sport of Thoroughbred racing. It is decided by a vote of active jockeys across the country.

Ferrer, a 53-year-old Tampa resident, was one of five finalists, defeating Javier Castellano, Alex Birzer, Joe Talamo, and Rodney Prescott.

"It means the world to have the guys I've ridden with throughout my career vote for me," said Ferrer, whose phone has been flooded with congratulatory text messages since the honor was announced. "It's an unbelievable feeling. When I learned I had won, I was up all night with my wife Steffi, just to thank God for this opportunity and for my peers to consider me worthy of the award.

"It's a privilege and an honor to be with all those great riders and Hall of Famers who have won the Woolf Award," Ferrer added. "It's a blessing from God. I've never accomplished anything like this in my career. I give so much credit to God and to my wife, because after I married Steffi and started to get closer to God, things started to turn around for the best and more doors started opening.

"I took a lot of things for granted before, but I see things differently now and I believe you just have to keep trying in life and stay positive."

The award came slightly more than five months after it seemed his career might be over because of injuries suffered in a multi-horse spill at Delaware Park. Ferrer incurred a collapsed lung, eight broken ribs, and three fractured vertebrae.

"It's a well-deserved honor," said Heriberto Rivera Jr., the Jockeys' Guild regional manager who nominated Ferrer for the award. "First of all, his longevity speaks for itself. He has to be the fittest 53-year-old person there is; I thought it would take at least six months for him to come back (after his spill), and he was back in two months like it was nothing.

"Jose has always been known to help the young kids coming into the profession, at least those who will listen, and he has always taken a leadership role in the jockeys' room wherever he has ridden," Rivera said. "He knows that the game has been very good to him and that it takes nothing to give something back."

The 69th Woolf Award Trophy, a replica of the life-sized statue of Woolf that has adorned Santa Anita's Paddock Gardens area since 1949, will be presented to Ferrer in a winner's-circle ceremony at the Arcadia, Calif., racetrack on an as-yet to be determined date this spring.

"For any Thoroughbred jockey, winning the George Woolf Award is probably the highlight of that jockey's career," said Terry Meyocks, national manager of the Jockeys' Guild. "To be acknowledged by his peers as a rider who has maintained remarkable standards both on and off the track is quite an accomplishment.

"Jose is richly deserving of this honor, and on behalf of our membership, I wholeheartedly congratulate him and his family."

Ferrer, who was born in Santurce, Puerto Rico and began his stateside career in 1982 at Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Fla., considers it natural to want to pass along his knowledge of the sport to riders who become his rivals the moment the starting-gate bell clangs.

"God blessed me with this talent, so I want to bless everybody else," he has frequently said. "The more you bless somebody else, the more God is going to bless you back."

That philosophy reflects a continuation of the help he received on his way up from Hall of Fame greats and previous Woolf Award recipients Angel Cordero Jr., and Jorge Velasquez, as well as from Ferrer's uncle, Carlos Lopez Sr., and cousin, Charles C. Lopez (Lopez Sr.'s son), both successful riders.

Ferrer and his wife have two sons, 3-year-old Derek and 2-year-old Joseph. Ferrer also has two adult daughters, Christina and Kelly. His parents, Jose Ferrer Sr., and Carmen, "who have always been there for me," still live in Puerto Rico.

Ferrer attributes his outstanding physical condition and longevity to working out every day with Steffi in the garage they have converted into a mini-gym and to riding a bicycle on off days, with Derek and Joseph aboard in a cart.

That attention to conditioning, he says, is what enabled him to return to action so quickly after such a serious accident. Doctors told him the best-case scenario was that he might return to action in January or February; some observers wondered why he would risk returning to the saddle at all.

Ferrer defied the skeptics, returning to action Dec. 1 and getting back to the winner's circle Dec. 6 with his fourth mount back, the Keith Nations-trained filly Jermyn Street.

Ferrer is seventh in the current Tampa Bay Downs standings with 26 victories and his career mark of 4,215 total victories ranks 62nd all-time and 24th among active jockeys.

"Being a jockey is not a job for him," observed Steffi, who met Jose almost five years ago when he was riding at Monmouth Park and she was working as a hotwalker. "His motivation to keep going strong comes from his love of the sport and his desire to take care of his family."

"I just enjoy so much my two boys watching me ride, getting to watch me by the fence. That is what keeps me going the most, and I wouldn't miss it for the world," Ferrer said.

"It's awesome to hear your kids cheering for you. Don't get me wrong—if something were wrong, I would stop. But a couple of weeks after I came home from the hospital, I realized my body was healing really well, and I was feeling so good that I said, 'You know what, I'm going to keep going.'

"I work out every day, I'm strong physically and I can still compete with the kids. So why should I quit when I'm on top of the world right now?"

Ferrer also enjoys delighting the patrons who have bet on him and those who remember him from his earlier years as a rider in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, as well as in Illinois. He often takes the time to talk to railbirds after a race, sign autographs and pose for pictures, even when he rode an also-ran.

"He's the biggest ham there is and the fans love him. You see him when he wins a race, throwing kisses to everybody," Rivera said. "He loves the spotlight and he shows his excitement every time he wins a race."

"I've always had a great relationship with the fans," Ferrer said. "My uncle always told me to be good with them, because they are the ones backing you and that's the way we make a living. What's it take to say hello and sign a program and maybe make somebody's day, anyway; 30 seconds?

"I've had a lot of people here at Tampa Bay Downs come up to me and say they took a picture of me with their kid somewhere 20 years ago, or signed their program, or gave them a pair of goggles. And it's awesome to see how much it meant to them."

Trainers marvel at Ferrer's ongoing ability to get the most out of his horses. "Jose is just magical on the front end," said Keith Nations. "The horses just keep running for him. Plus, he is an absolutely amazing athlete. He's fitter than the horses."

His vast experience enables Ferrer to assist trainers he rides for with keen observations and solid advice, but he is never overbearing in his approach and not given to excuses. To quote Rudyard Kipling, Ferrer "... can meet with Triumph and Disaster/and treat those two impostors just the same."

"He is an even better human being than he is a rider," Nations said. "I absolutely love winning races with Jose because he is such a good person. For as long as he's been doing it, his enthusiasm every day is incredible. You never see him without a smile. I don't think we fully realize how lucky we are to be around him every day."

Again, Ferrer is quick to credit those who lifted him as a much younger man with his ability to connect with racetrack people from all backgrounds, beliefs, and ages. "I had an agent coming up, Jose Morales, who was a great mentor and taught me how to be a gentleman and a good person and to stay humble," recalled Ferrer, who is represented locally by Steve Worsley.

"That's why I tell a lot of the younger riders to try to do the best they can and just be themselves. You can't accomplish anything without a good horse, I don't care what anyone says."

Ferrer, who stamped himself as a force to be reckoned with at age 19 by becoming the first jockey to win five races on a single card at the Meadowlands in New Jersey on Nov. 24, 1983, has ridden a boatload of good horses. Just some of his major stakes victories include the grade 1 Spinaway Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Stormy Pick in 2000; the 2000 and 2003 Sorority Stakes (G3) with Stormy Pick and Feline Story; the 2011 Bay Shore Stakes (G3) with J J's Lucky Train; the 2001 Jersey Shore Breeders' Cup Stakes (G3) with City Zip; the 1995 Cotillion Handicap (G2) with Clear Mandate; the 1994 W.L. McKnight Handicap (G2T) with Cobblestone Road; the 1994 Boiling Springs Handicap (G3) with Avie's Fancy; and three grade 3 stakes with Double Booked.

Ferrer rode also-ran Hegar in the 1993 Preakness Stakes (G1), his lone Triple Crown appearance. In 2003, he won the inaugural Angel Cordero Jr. Jockey Challenge in the Clasico Internacional del Caribe festival at Camarero in Puerto Rico.

"My next goal is to find something hopefully for the Derby," he said. The Lambholm South Tampa Bay Derby (G2) on March 10 at Tampa Bay Downs, right?

"Well, that would be great. But I mean the big Derby," he said, smiling.