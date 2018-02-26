Trainer Brittany Trimble Scores First Career Victory

Peter Blum's filly Oh My dueled on the front end into the deep stretch to hold off a determined late challenge, capturing the fourth race at Laurel Park Feb. 25 and giving trainer Brittany Trimble her first career victory.

It was the first career starter for Trimble, 28, a former amateur rider and fiancée of Laurel-based jockey Sheldon Russell who worked previously for trainers Ron Moquett, Jimmy Jerkens, and Brad Cox before striking out on her own.

"It feels amazing," Trimble said. "It's great, especially with a nice little filly like this for Peter. He's been really supportive. He sent me a couple of really nice horses and he trusted me with them, and here we are. I'm really lucky and honored that this is where we are."

Oh My, a 4-year-old daughter of Medaglia d'Oro out of the Mt. Livermore mare Proposal, broke running in the $40,000 maiden special weight for fillies and mares 3-year-old and up and set fractions of :23.39, :47.24, and 1:12.41 through six furlongs while pressed by 6-5 favorite Sister Patricia.

With Feargal Lynch aboard, Oh My put away that rival with a sixteenth of a mile to go and had something left to turn back fast-closing Bash, ridden by Russell, to win by a half-length in 1:25.50 for seven furlongs over a sloppy, sealed main track.

"She's been training good. We like her," Trimble said. "She's never done anything wrong, but honestly I was surprised that she jumped away from there the way she did. Her mother was fast. She was a sprinter, so today was about getting a line on her and see where we're at."

Trimble, a Pennsylvania native, got her introduction to horses riding babies on the farm at age 13. She has eight horses at Laurel and finished off the board with Karma, also owned by Blum, in the seventh race.

"My family's here and they're not horse people at all, so it's pretty cool," she said. "I've had some really good jobs, some really good mentors. Ron's been awesome. He helped me get set up here so I can't be any luckier to have those guys behind me."

Oh My was making her first start since finishing fifth in a maiden special weight Jan. 15, 2017 for previous trainer Graham Motion.

"Peter just really gives his horses time," Trimble said. "She didn't run good that first time and she got a little sick, so he gave her plenty of time to get her back right. Nothing remarkable. She got the time and grew up, and that's what she needed."