Javier and Abel Castellano Team for Brotherly Success

Javier Castellano scored one of the most emotional victories of his Hall of Fame career aboard Nothins Free in the third race at Gulfstream Park Feb. 25.

The star jockey has won more prestigious races than the $12,500 claiming race for 3-year-old maiden fillies, but he has never had the opportunity to celebrate a victory of a horse trained by his brother, Abel Castellano Jr.

Upon returning to the winner's circle, Javier, who had just notched career win 4,849, was greeted by Abel on the track to celebrate the victory with a high five and a brotherly embrace before they gathered for the family picture. A winner of more 1,849 races as a jockey before he turned to training last year, Abel saddled his sixth winner from 22 starters and his first at Gulfstream, where he got his start as a jockey in 2000 and took out his trainer's license last winter.

"This is very special. We started here in South Florida 20 years ago. We've both won a lot of races here," Javier said. "I'm proud of my brother to have success as a trainer. He's worked very hard. I feel a lot of pressure—don't get me wrong—riding for him. It's very special to ride for him. Thank God for this winner. Hopefully, there will be many more."

The Castellano brothers finished sixth with maiden claimer Kid Mac Cool in the 11th race Feb. 22—Abel's first starter of Gulfstream's current meet. Nothins Free was in total control throughout in Sunday's third race, and scored a 3 1/2-length, frontrunning victory as the 7-10 favorite in the six-furlong sprint.

"(Thank) God everything worked out so good," said the 34-year-old younger brother of the 40-year-old Hall of Famer. "This is a new chapter in my life. I hope to do good, because I love horses. I love the game. I grew up in the business. I won a lot of races. I want to thank Imaginary Stables' John (Guarnere) for letting me prove I can do good with his horses, and I want to thank my brother. This is special for me and my brother."

Abel, who currently trains a stable of four horses—three for Imaginary Stables and one for Glenn Fagan—hopes to attract new owners and horses.

"I'm looking to expand my stable," said Abel, who saddled his first five winners at Delaware Park last year, "and I'm hoping my brother can ride them all."