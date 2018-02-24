Brave Smash Tops Stablemate in Futurity Stakes

Japanese-bred runners finished 1-2 in the Italktravel Futurity Stakes (G1) at Caulfield in Melbourne, one of a trio of top-level events on the day's program.

In the others, Written By (AUS), the favorite in a wide-open field of 2-year-olds, took the Ladbrokes Blue Diamond Stakes (G1), and Russian Revolution (AUS) was on top in a blanket finish in the Ladbrokes Oakleigh Plate (G1).

Brave Smash (JPN), a 5-year-old son of Tosen Phantom (JPN), is becoming a star sprinter in speed-focused Australia after winning the Futurity over stablemate Tosen Stardom. Before the Futurity, the Darren Weir trainee finished third in the Ladbrokes C. F. Orr Stakes (G1), won by Hartnell, and was third in the AUS$10 million Everest Stakes at Randwick, won by Redzel.

Winning rider Craig Williams said he already is looking forward to piloting Brave Smash in this fall's renewal of the Everest.

"The way he's going now, I reckon he's a serious contender and one of the favorites," Williams said.

It was the second straight year Weir saddled the top two in the Futurity. In 2017, he hit the quinella with Black Heart Bart (AUS) and Tosen Stardom. The latter, a 7-year-old son of Deep Impact, chased Brave Smash home in this year's rendition as Showtime (AUS) finished third.

In the Blue Diamond, Written By went to the post a lukewarm favorite in a field of 16 juveniles after scratches and reported first by a comfortable 2 1/2 lengths over Enbihaar (AUS). Oohood (AUS) was a close third.

Written By, a Written Tycoon colt trained by Grahame Begg, retains a spotless record after three starts. He kicked off his career with a one-length victory Dec. 2 and returned to win the Ladbrokes Blue Diamond Prelude Feb. 10. He finished the 1,200 meters (about six furlongs) in 1:09.86 over good turf with regular rider Jordan Childs in the irons for his first group 1 win.

Begg said he feels Written By has more to give and could be a candidate for the Longines Golden Slipper (G1) March 24 at Rosehill Gardens. But, he added, "We'll let the horse do the talking."

The Oakleigh Plate at 1,100 meters (about 5 1/2 furlongs) produced a thriller as less than one length covered the top six under the wire. Russian Revolution, with Mark Zahra in the irons, got a neck in front of Snitty Kitty (AUS), with Weir trainee Hellbent (AUS) a short head back in third.

Russian Revolution, a 4-year-old son of Snitzel (AUS), scored his first top-level win since taking the Galaxy (G1) at Rosehill March 18. Trainers Peter and Paul Snowden said they hope to convince the colt's owners to keep him in training.

"I think he's still improving," said Paul Snowden. "The older he's getting, the better he's getting."

On the same card at Caulfield, Weir saddled Gailo Chop to a convincing, 1 1/4-length victory in the Carlton Draught Peter Young Stakes (G2), going nine furlongs. Gailo Chop, a 7-year-old gelding, has competed against top company around the world.