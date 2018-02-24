Good Magic Puts in Final Work for Seasonal Debut

Reigning juvenile champion Good Magic turned in his final workout Feb. 24 in advance of his expected season debut in the March 3 Xpressbet.com Fountain of Youth Stakes (G2), clocking a half-mile in :48.30—fifth fastest of 56 moves at the distance.

The chestnut colt campaigned by e Five Racing Thoroughbreds and Stonestreet Stables worked alone under partly sunny skies at Palm Meadows Training Center.

"He did perfect," trainer Chad Brown said. "He's been working great every week (and) today was more of the same. The horse seems ready to get back to racing."

Good Magic won the Eclipse Award for last year's outstanding 2-year-old male after running three times and becoming the first horse to break his maiden in the Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1). The son of Curlin edged out two-time grade 1 winner Bolt d'Oro for the year-end honor.

Good Magic hasn't competed since winning the Breeders' Cup Juvenile under Jose Ortiz at Del Mar in November. That was after he finished second in both the Champagne Stakes (G1) at Belmont Park in October and in an August maiden special weight at Saratoga Race Course.

"He's doing what you want to see 2 to 3," Brown said. "He's filled out physically some, and we'll take a stronger horse this time around."

Good Magic is expected to have just two preps in advance of the $2 million Kentucky Derby Presented by Woodford Reserve (G1). Brown, however, wasn't looking past next Saturday's 1 1/16-mile race.

"I'm just taking one race at a time," Brown said. "Right now, just focus on the Fountain of Youth and see how he runs."

Good Magic is out of Glinda the Good, a stakes-winning grade 2-placed daughter of Hard Spun . The mare also was bred and campaigned by Stonestreet.

After selling for $1 million at the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale to e Five from the Hill 'n' Dale Sales Agency consignment, Good Magic has earned $1,216,600.