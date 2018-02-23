Shannondoe Delivers First Foal by Dynamic Sky

Shannondoe Farm bred and delivered the first foal by its stallion and millionaire Sovereign Award grass champion Dynamic Sky Feb. 17. The colt is out of the black-type winner and grade 1 producer Count to Three.

"He's a big, strong, good-looking foal and we couldn't be more pleased," said Arika Everatt-Meeuse, whose family owns Shannondoe Farm near St. Thomas, Ontario.

Count to Three, a daughter of Red Ransom, won or placed in seven black-type stakes. The mare has already produce grade 1 winner Ransom the Moon (Malibu Moon ) and two other winners. She is being bred back this year to Pioneerof the Nile .

A son of Sky Mesa and the black-type-winning Distorted Humor daughter Murani, Dynamic Sky found early success on dirt. At 2, he was second in the Dixiana Breeders' Futurity (G1) at Keeneland. At 3, he won the Pasco Stakes and was second in the Sam F. Davis Stakes (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs. He would go on to win the Plate Trial Stakes and place in the Queen's Plate on Woodbine Race Course's all-weather track.

A switch to turf produced his championship season at 4 when he won the Red Smith Handicap (G3T), finished second in the Northern Dancer Turf Stakes (G1T), and was third in the Pattison Canadian International Stakes (G1T). Dynamic Sky retired to Shannondoe with a 5-6-7 record out of 34 starts and earnings of $1,009,258.

Dynamic Sky stands for CAN$4,000.

