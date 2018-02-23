Gulfstream Park to Increase Overnight Purses

Gulfstream Park announced Feb. 23 it will increase overnight purses 10% beginning Wednesday, March 7 through the end of the Championship Meet on Sunday, April 1.

"We're happy to provide this increase at Gulfstream due to our Championship Meet handle being up approximately 9 percent," said Gulfstream General Manager Bill Badgett. "We want to extend our appreciation to the fans and horsemen who continue to support our Championship meet and year-round program. The last five weeks of our Championship meet will feature some incredible races including the $400,000 Fountain of Youth, $200,000 Davona Dale and $200,000 Inside Information, and, of course, Florida Derby Day with seven stakes and the $1 million Florida Derby."



