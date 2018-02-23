Petrov’s Connections Consider Stakes Options

Grade 3-placed Petrov will be considered for a return to stakes action following his comeback victory in the eighth race Feb. 18 at Oaklawn Park, an allowance/optional claiming sprint, said co-owner and trainer Ron Moquett.

Making his 4-year-old debut, Petrov recorded a 1 1/4-length victory under Richard Eramia, covering six furlongs over a muddy surface in 1:11.71. Petrov paid $6.40 as the 2-1 second choice.

"It was very impressive," Moquett said. "He came out of the race very happy. We'll evaluate and see what's there."

Moquett said he will probably stretch out Petrov, but whether that's in a two-turn race at Oaklawn or out of town hasn't been decided, adding it could be in a stakes race.

Oaklawn's next two-turn stakes for older horses is the $300,000 Essex Handicap March 17. Moquett already has Whitmore pointed for the $125,000 Hot Springs Stakes for older sprinters March 10.

Petrov hadn't started since finishing a troubled ninth in the $200,000 Steel Valley Sprint Stakes Nov. 20 at Mahoning Valley. Last year at Oaklawn Petrov finished second in the $150,000 Smarty Jones Stakes and $500,000 Southwest Stakes (G3), fourth in the $900,000 Rebel Stakes (G2), and ninth in the $1 million Arkansas Derby (G1).

He then was pointed to sprints last summer and fall.

A gray son of Flatter , Petrov has a 4-3-1 record from 13 lifetime starts and earnings of $446,127. The colt races for Moquett's Southern Springs Stables LLC, Rialto Racing Stables (Catherine Adams Hutt) and Head of Plains Partners (Sol Kumin).