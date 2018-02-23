Flurry Buys Interest in Exclamation Point

Staton Flurry has purchased a 50% interest in 3-year-old Exclamation Point, co-owner/breeder Brandi Nicholson said Feb. 23.

The half brother to Classic Empire —champion 2-year-old male of 2016 and Sentient Jet Breeders' Cup Juvenile (G1) winner—was a 2 1/2-length winner of his Feb. 3 career debut sprinting for Brad Cox, who will continue to train the colt.

Cox said the chestnut son of Concord Point will likely make his next start around two turns.

Nicholson and her husband, Steve, bred Classic Empire and Exclamation Point out of the Cat Thief mare Sambuca Classica. Classic Empire, by Pioneerof the Nile , won the 2017 Arkansas Derby (G1) and was fourth in the Kentucky Derby Presented by Yum! Brands (G1) before he concluded his career with a runner-up finish in the Preakness Stakes (G1).

Flurry already has other horses with Cox, Oaklawn's leading trainer this year, including graded stakes winner Mr. Misunderstood.

"We are excited to have Flurry Racing Stables as our new partner," Nicholson said.

Nicholson is also the co-owner, along with Sandra Sexton, of Red Ruby, who won the $125,000 Martha Washington Stakes for 3-year-old fillies by 2 1/2 lengths Feb. 10. The daughter of Tiznow , bred by the Nicholsons' Silver Fern Farm with Hargus and Sandra Sexton out of the Rubiano mare Caroni, is scheduled to make her next start for trainer Kellyn Gorder March 10 in Oaklawn's $200,000 Honeybee Stakes (G3).