Dublin Relocated to Mohns Hill Farm in Pennsylvania

Grade 1 winner Dublin, the Northeast's top third-crop sire of 2017 by progeny earnings and number of winners, has been sold to Mohns Hill Farm in Pennsylvania, according to Keane Stud.

Ed Price, who owns Mohns Hill Farm near Reinholds in eastern Pennsylvania between Lancaster and Reading, bought the 11-year-old son of Afleet Alex out of multiple graded stakes winner Classy Mirage (by Storm Bird) this month.

"It is pretty late to get started with him this year, but the opportunity arose," Price said. "He was a very good racehorse who's got some good runners in New York, and he's a beautiful horse. I'll breed him mostly to my own mares this year and a few outside mares, and then we'll promote him more."

Dublin, who will stand for a private fee this year, had been at Keane Stud near Amenia, N.Y., since being retired in 2011. His stud fee was $2,500 in 2017.

Bred by Peter Blum and Gerry Dilger in Kentucky, Dublin sold to Robert Baker and William Mack for $525,000 at the 2008 Keeneland September sale out of the Dromoland Farm consignment. He broke his maiden in his second start and followed up with a victory in the Three Chimneys Hopeful Stakes (G1). At 3, he placed in the Arkansas Derby (G1), Rebel Stakes (G2), and Southwest Stakes (G3). Dublin retired with a 2-1-2 record in 11 starts and earned $438,949.

Dublin has sired 57 winners from 106 starters. His top performers include black-type winners Celtic Chaos, winner of the Affirmed Success Stakes and John Morrissey Stakes in 2017, and Dublin Girl, who won the 2017 Maddie May Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack. Dublin has also sired black-type-placed winners Taoiseach and Fleet Irish.