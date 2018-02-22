Improving Janoobi Lands Zabeel Mile

Trainer Mike de Kock's history of success in the $250,000 Zabeel Mile sponsored by District One Legacy (G2) continued Feb. 22 when he sent Janoobi out to victory in the 1,600-meter turf test at Meydan.

Janoobi's win gave de Kock his fourth triumph in the Zabeel Mile. In addition to saddling the race winner, the South African-based trainer also took third-place honors with Noah From Goa.

The Zabeel Mile appeared to be run at a good pace, as 2017 race winner Championship was sent to the front from his outside 10-post under jockey Silvestre de Sousa, with the two De Kock runners in his wake. Early in the straight, Christophe Soumillon nudged at Noah From Goa as Janoobi, under Jim Crowley, went with his stablemate.

Owned by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Janoobi ultimately proved the bigger danger, and steadily made inroads into Championship's lead before hitting the front inside the final 50 meters to win by three-quarters of a length.

"I had planned to lead, but Championship was able to get across us and to the front, so I was conscious to switch out off the rail, as I did not want to be stuck behind him," Crowley said. "It actually proved ideal, because I had a nice tow from him and we went a good gallop, which has suited my horse, who won nicely. He has improved with each run this year, and we knew we had a good chance in a competitive race."

"That was a very good ride from Jim, who did well to angle off the fence to alleviate the chance of getting trapped on the rail," de Kock added. "We were quite hopeful back over 1,600 meters, which is his best trip, but I think the 1,800 meters of the Jebel Hatta would be too far, so we could try him on dirt. I think he would handle the surface with his style of running, but we will have to talk to Sheikh Hamdan first."

In the night's opener, Ertijaal kicked off festivities well with a thrilling defense of the $175,000 Meydan Sprint sponsored by District One Greenery Stretch (G2) over a 1,000 meters on turf, making all the running for Crowley, Sheikh Hamdan, and trainer Ali Rashid Al Rayhi.

Well-regarded Charlie Appleby trainee Blue Point, racing over 1,000 meters for the first time, loomed as a big danger 300 meters out under William Buick. The pair challenged in the final furlong, nearly appearing the stronger of the two, until Ertijaal and Crowley fought back in thrilling fashion to prevail by a head.

"He was on his toes a bit in the stalls and actually missed the break a little bit, but was soon in that amazing rhythm he has," Crowley said. "I was always happy on him and we knew Blue Point, who is a very good sprinter himself, would be staying on. When my horse is challenged, I know he is going to find plenty for pressure and that is what happened."

The $200,000 Dubai Millennium Stakes sponsored by District One Mansions (G3), over 2,000 meters on the turf, produced another stirring finish with the Godolphin-owned pair of Folkswood and Leshlaa flashing across the line together. It was the former, partnered by Buick for Appleby, who prevailed over his Pat Cosgrave-ridden and Saeed bin Suroor-trained stablemate by a short head.

Five-year-old Folkswood was making his first start since a campaign in Australia that included a third-place finish behind super mare Winx in the Ladbrokes Cox Plate (G1).

"The horse really deserves a lot of credit for that win, because we were in trouble with nowhere to go for a little while, but when the gap opened, he really picked up in style," Buick said. "I knew once we were clear, it was going to be close, and the horse has really battled to lead on the line. His last run was in Australia was in November, so he was entitled to need this outing."