Jockey Rodriguez Gets Career Win No. 1,000

Jockey Jaime Rodriguez recorded his 1,000th career victory Feb. 21 when he guided Disco Outlaw to a gate-to-wire, 1 1/2-length victory in the first race at Mahoning Valley Race Course.

A native of Puerto Rico, Rodriguez has been riding full time stateside since 2010. He enjoyed his best season in 2015 when he booted home 203 winners and racked up more than $2.5 million in earnings.

Notable mounts Rodriguez has ridden include stakes winners Coincidentally, Dr. Shane, Frisky Warrior, Tiz Time to Shine, and Wired Bryan.

Disco Outlaw is a 3-year-old gelding by Disco Rico owned by RA Hill Stable and George Weaver and trained by Amber Cobb. After reaching his milestone in the day's first race, Rodriguez earned his 1,001st career triumph when he piloted Itsgoodinthehood to victory in the card's fifth race.

