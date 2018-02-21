Eye of the Leopard Relocated to Minnesota

Eye of the Leopard , the Canadian champion 3-year-old colt of 2009 and Queen's Plate winner, has been relocated from Calumet Farm to Osborne Farm near Cambridge, Minn., for the 2018 breeding season. His stud fee will be $1,500 live foal stands and nurses.

"Not only is he physically impressive but he is also a champion, by a champion and out of a champion," stated Osborne Farm owners Joyce and Rick Osborne in an announcement about the stallion's relocation. "We are excited about this opportunity to bring a stallion of such quality to Minnesota. He will be a tremendous addition to our breeding program and provide the region with some of the top bloodlines in the game."

The 12-year-old son of A.P. Indy is out of Eye of the Sphynx, who was the 2004 Canadian champion 3-year-old filly and winner of the Labatt Woodbine Oaks. The daughter of Smart Strike is also the dam of grade 1-placed, grade 2 winner Deceptive Vision and graded-placed, black-type winner Hotep, who are both full siblings to Eye of the Leopard.

Of 35 foals of racing age (excluding 2-year-olds of 2018), Eye of the Leopard has sired 13 winners. He has two winners so far this year in Eye On the Money and Stormbeam.

Osborne Farm is located in East Central Minnesota and offers breeding, boarding, foaling, lay up care, and sales prep services. Discounts to Eye of the Leopard are available for multiple mare packages and approved mares.