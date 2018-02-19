Antongeorgi Reaches 1,000-Win Milestone

Northern California-based jockey William Antongeorgi III reached the 1,000-victory milestone Feb. 18 at Golden Gate Fields with a winning ride aboard John Haagsma's Many Lights in a 5 1/2-furlong waiver claiming event.

With a stalking trip behind the early speed, Antongeorgi guided the California-bred Many Rivers filly into contention in the stretch and surged to the wire to win by a half-length.

Antongeorgi, who has had 7,891 mounts during a career that began in 2005, has finished second 1,049 times and third in 1,074 races. He's earned $18,217,524 in purses during his career and had his top earnings year in 2009, when he brought in more than $2.8 million in purses. So far this year the rider has a 21-32-16 record from 134 starts and $374,511 in earnings.

Among the top horses Antongeorgi has ridden in his career is Northern Causeway , who gave the rider his lone graded victory in the 2011 British Columbia Derby (G3).