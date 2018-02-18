Dylan Davis Ties NYRA Record With Six-Win Day

Jockey Dylan Davis' stellar winter meet at Aqueduct Racetrack continued Feb. 18, when he tied a New York Racing Association record by posting six wins, including five straight victories to start the card.

Davis, who recorded five wins Feb. 4 at the Big A, became the first jockey with a six-win day at a NYRA track since Javier Castellano did the same Nov. 9, 2013 at Aqueduct. The 23-year-old finished in the money on all nine of his mounts, with a pair of runner-up finishes and a third-place effort.

All six of the Manhasset, N.Y., native's wins came on non-favorites, including Nine Route's performance in the $100,000 Gander Stakes.

SHEA: Nine Route Upsets Empire Line in Gander Stakes

On Sunday's card, Davis also had wins aboard Mo Flash, Crimson Frost, Dead Broke, Getoffmyback, and Gorelli.

"(It's) incredible. I really thought I was going to get this last one here. My eyes widened up and I was just trying, getting there, getting there and it was just not enough," Davis said of his second-place finish aboard Flipped in the ninth race. "But it was an incredible day. (I) never knew it was going to happen. New York is New York. To do the six winners—it is an incredible feat. With the big guys coming back (from Florida), hopefully I have enough momentum to carry through a little better than I did last year."

Davis has 30 wins in the current Aqueduct meet, four more than Manny Franco in second. He posted his first graded stakes win aboard Great Stuff in the Toboggan Stakes (G3) Jan. 27.