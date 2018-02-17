Monomoy Girl Jumps Off Bench to Win Rachel Alexandra

Trainer Brad Cox and bloodstock agent Liz Crow sat back at the barn one night, after Monomoy Girl ran a good second in the Golden Rod Stakes (G2) at Churchill Downs.

They talked about the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) and laid out a roadmap that led the Tapizar filly to the gate on the first Friday in May, even as they planned to give Monomoy Girl a well-deserved rest after four starts and three wins in her 2-year-old season.

The first step of that journey was a big one Feb. 17—straight off the bench into the $200,000 Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2) at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots—but Monomoy Girl shook off the rust and took home the victory, along with 50 points on the Road to the Kentucky Oaks.

The 1 1/16-mile Rachel Alexandra did not unfold exactly as planned for Monomoy Girl, who races for Michael Dubb, Sol Kumin's Monomoy Stables, the Elkstone Group, and Bethlehem Stables. Sent off the 4-5 favorite in a seven-horse field, the filly broke flat-footed and hit the gate under Florent Geroux, then wound up last as Classy Act set the early tempo of :23.58 for a quarter-mile with Testing One Two in close pursuit.

While her connections expected her to be up close to the pace, Monomoy Girl was still last as Classy Act ran a half-mile in :46.83. But it was about then that Geroux tipped his mount out to begin her rally, and she responded with a tremendous sweeping run that put her right into contention through three-quarters in 1:11.80.

"When she passed a horse or two, she started getting confidence and jumped on the bit," the jockey said. "From there, she wanted to go."

Monomoy Girl passed Classy Act and jockey Javier Castellano in upper stretch, and maintained her advantage despite ducking out slightly from Geroux's left-handed urging. Straightened out and placed under a strong hand ride, she carried clear to a 2 1/2-length victory in a final time of 1:43.26 on a fast track.

"We learned a lot about her today, that she'll overcome things like dirt in the face, and she'll pass horses," Cox said. "It was probably a good thing she got away slow like that. We thought she'd be sitting right there off Javier's filly, but it worked out great."

Monomoy Girl returned $3.80, $3, and $2.20, while Classy Act paid $6.20 and $3.60 at odds of 7-1. Wonder Gadot ($2.40) lacked the needed kick but was able to get the show 1 1/4 lengths back. The order of finish was completed by Patrona Margarita, Testing One Two, She's a Julie, and Heavenly Love. Actress On Board was scratched.

Bred in Kentucky by FPF and Highfield Ranch out of the Henny Hughes mare Drumette, Monomoy Girl was a $100,000 purchase by BSW Bloodstock and Liz Crow, agent, from Gainesway's consignment to the 2016 Keeneland September yearling sale. She improved her earnings to $256,550 with a 4-1 record from five starts, and counts Churchill's 2017 Rags to Riches Stakes among those scores.

"She proved herself today," Cox said. "She acts like she can get the (1 1/8-mile Kentucky Oaks) distance. You can see she's still a little bit of a funny filly to deal with, as you could tell when Florent hit her left-handed, but she's learning and we're lucky to have her."

The March 24 Fair Grounds Oaks (G2) or April 7 Central Bank Ashland Stakes (G1) at Keeneland are both on the table for Monomoy Girl, who currently tops the Kentucky Oaks leaderboard with 54 points.

"Obviously the Kentucky Oaks is the goal, so we'll kind of work backwards from there," Cox said. "We thought this would be the perfect race off the layoff."