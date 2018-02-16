Martin Pedroza Suspended for Altercation With Valet

Jockey Martin Pedroza has been suspended 15 days and was fined $500 Feb. 16 for his actions during an altercation with a valet Dec. 29 at Santa Anita Park.

According to the California Horse Racing Board stewards at Santa Anita, Pedroza and valet Maximo Corrales (who also is an exercise rider at the track) fought in the jockeys' room after a race Dec. 29, and following the altercation, as Corrales was walking away, Pedroza struck Corrales in the head with a helmet.

"The fight was broken up, and as Corrales was walking away, he was struck in the head with a helmet, was attended to by paramedics, and transported to the hospital," said steward Grant Baker. "Pedroza also went to the hospital for examination."

Steward Scott Chaney said Corrales was "knocked out" from the helmet strike.

The stewards also said the Arcadia Police Department interviewed both parties, but they were not aware of any further legal action.

Pedroza, who won the third race at Santa Anita Friday aboard Aquila, minutes after the ruling was released, is scheduled to begin his suspension Feb. 20 and it will run to March 6 (seven racing days). During that span he is "denied access to all premises in this jurisdiction." Pedroza could still appeal the ruling.

In December of 2014 Pedroza had another physical confrontation with trainer Richard Baltas at Los Alamitos Race Course.

The stewards also indicated that Santa Anita officials told them Corrales has been suspended from serving as a valet for a year. As a licensed exercise rider, he is still permitted to work horses at Santa Anita. Santa Anita officials were not immediately available for comment Friday afternoon.

Stewards said, based on three days of hearings into the matter, the altercation stemmed from a personal disagreement between Pedroza and Corrales, which came to a head in the jockeys' room after Pedroza requested Corrales not saddle any more of his mounts.