Frankel Has Winners in 11 Countries

Juddmonte Farms' high-profile, third-crop sire Frankel has sired winners in 11 different countries as of Feb. 16, when his 4-year-old son Immortalised won a 1 1/4-mile maiden race at Meydan Racecourse.

Frankel, the undefeated 2011 Cartier Horse of the Year and son of Galileo (IRE), has sired 76 winners that have scored in races in Dubai, Argentina, Australia, Chile, England, France, Germany, Ireland, Japan, South Africa, and the United States. These winners have captured 135 races, of which 76% (102) have been in England, Ireland, or France. Frankel stands at Prince Khalid bin Abdullah's Banstead Manor Stud in England for £175,000 ($245,322).

Among 76 winners are 36 who have won multiple races and 20 that are black-type winners.

Frankel's winningest runners to date are British-bred Cracksman and Japan-bred Soul Stirring, who both have five wins apiece and are also grade/group 1 winners.

Cracksman, bred by Hascombe and Valiant Studs and raced by Anthony Oppenheimer, is a three-time group winner, with his best performance coming in the group 1 QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot Oct. 21. He has a 5-1-1 record in seven starts and earnings of $1,784,069.

Shadai homebred Soul Stirring has a 5-0-1 record out of nine starts and earnings of $2,479,134. The 4-year-old filly won grade 1 stakes at 2 and 3. She took the Hanshin Juvenile Fillies (G1) in 2016 and the Yushun Himba (Japanese Oaks, G1) in May. She also placed in the Oka Sho Japanese One Thousand Guineas (G1).

