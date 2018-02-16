Litfin At Large: Fair Grounds Ushers in 50-Point Preps

Things start to get serious for the 3-year-olds Feb. 17, when the first 85-point qualifying races for the Kentucky Derby Presented By Woodford Reserve (G1) and the Longines Kentucky Oaks (G1) will be run at Fair Grounds Race Course & Slots.

The Risen Star Stakes presented by Lamarque Ford (G2) and Rachel Alexandra Stakes (G2), both at 1 1/16 miles, offer 50 points to the winner, virtually guaranteeing starting berths to the Derby and Oaks respectively.

Out at Golden Gate Fields, the $100,000 El Camino Real Derby offers 17 total points (10-4-2-1), and while it is unlikely to yield a Triple Crown contestant, it still came up as an interesting wagering event.

Also of interest are the Barbara Fritchie Stakes (G2) and the General George (G3), a pair of seven-furlong stakes for older sprinters at Laurel Park.

The best grass race on the docket is the Buena Vista (G2T) for older fillies and mares at Santa Anita Park.

Some thoughts:

Rachel Alexandra (FG, race 7, 4:05 CT): Monomoy Girl (8) is going to be favored off a promising juvenile campaign that started with three straight wins and concluded with a close second in the Golden Rod Stakes (G2) as the odds-on choice. Whatever numbers are consulted, her two dirt races in the fall are already tops in the field, and she has had nearly three months of maturation time while posting some bullet workouts over the Fair Grounds surface.

The drawbacks are that she lugged in and out through the late stages of the Golden Rod, and there is the possibility she could get strung out wide early because some of her rivals have early speed as well, notably Classy Act (3), who is 2-for-2 since adding blinkers.

This is the spot to find out more about Testing One Two (2), who was a dominating winner of her three starts at Delta Downs—all around two turns at seven furlongs and one mile. She hardly drew a deep breath in any of those victories, and it was particularly encouraging that she rated kindly behind horses and had no hesitation moving through between horses when given her cue in the Take Charge Brandi Stakes first time out this year. For what it's worth, her dam, Yes Sir, was a maiden winner at the Fair Grounds.

A - 8

B - 2, 3

Risen Star (FG, race 9, 5:03 CT): Instilled Regard (5) and Principe Guilherme (9) will take the lion's share of support after finishing first and second in the Lecomte Stakes (G3) five weeks ago.

Principe Guilherme had the tougher trip that day at 6-5, finding himself behind horses for the first time and being forced to go wide around both turns; better racing luck might easily lead to a reversal.

The new shooters on the stakes scene are Noble Indy (2) and Supreme Aura (6), who both display a promising pattern: An improved performance second time out, followed by sharp workouts.

Noble Indy will be a shorter price than he should be because Todd Pletcher is his trainer, but the Michael Stidham-trained Supreme Aura may slip through the cracks.

A - 5, 9

B - 2, 6

El Camino Real Derby (GG, race 7, 3:45 PT): This is a fun little race that pits the one-two finishers in the California Derby—Choo Choo(4) and Mugaritz (9)—against seven opponents, four of which are based at Santa Anita and switch from turf to synthetic.

After two front-running wins with blinkers added, Mugaritz was surprisingly rated in the California Derby, and although he ran on well, Choo Choo got the jump on him and prevailed at even money.

Of the turf-to-synthetic invaders, Paved (1) and Blended Citizen (2) are preferred.

Paved, the lone filly in the field, was an emphatic maiden winner at the El Camino Real's distance of 1 1/8 miles the first week of the year. Her dam, Sirmione, ran once on a synthetic surface, winning a preliminary allowance at Turfway Park by nearly five lengths.

Blended Citizen was going well late when last seen in the Eddie Logan Stakes on Dec. 29, winding up just over a length behind third finisher Choo Choo.

A - 1, 4

B - 2, 9

General George (Lrl, race 9, 4:30 ET): The story here are New York shippers Great Stuff (9) and Do Share(10) taking on the first three finishers from Laurel's recent Fire Plug Stakes—Awesome Banner (2), It's the Journey (4) and Something Awesome (6).

The other notable thing is that, for a $250,000 sprint in the dead of winter, this edition of the General George has a surprising lack of early speed, so while Great Stuff and Do Share were the beneficiaries of terrific setups when they respectively won the Toboggan Stakes (G3) and the Gravesend Stakes from off the pace in their last starts, there is no guarantee they will get the same deal here.

While he is up in class and distance, Cowboy Mz (1) ships in razor sharp after returning from a short layoff with two front-end allowance wins at Parx Racing. On the heels of a bullet workout last Saturday, and breaking from the rail, it's not hard to envision the gelded son of Friesan Fire setting up shop on an uncontested lead at a square price.

A - 1

B - 2, 4, 6

C - 9, 10

Barbara Fritchie (Lrl, race 10, 5:00 ET): There is no shortage of early lick in this event, as Divine Miss Grey (1),Bishop's Pond (8) andMs Locust Point(9) all emerge from wire-to-wire wins in ungraded $100,000 stakes.

While the pace match-up could favor late runners such as Boule (2), Berned (6), and Quezon (10), it's worth noting Divine Miss Grey has been capable of using stalk-and-pounce tactics effectively in the past, and she has exhibited ragingly good form since put back on dirt for her three most recent outings, the latest a clear-cut score over Boule in the Interborough Stakes.

One caveat, which also applies to the General George: The rail on big-race days at Laurel has at times not been the place to be, so keep an eye on the first half of the card to gauge the track and react accordingly.

A - 1

B - 2, 6

C - 10