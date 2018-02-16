Gold Dream Heads February Stakes

Japan's best dirt horse of 2017, Gold Dream (JPN), returns to action to defend his specialty in the Feb. 18 February Stakes (G1), a Breeders' Cup Challenge event at Tokyo Racecourse that offers a guaranteed spot in the Nov. 3 Breeders' Cup Classic (G1) at Churchill Downs.

The first top-level race of the year in Japan is contested at 1,600 meters (about one mile) over a unique configuration that starts on the turf course, then veers onto a dirt oval that features a sharp incline through much of the stretch.

Gold Dream, a 5-year-old son of Gold Allure (JPN), won both of Japan's top-level dirt races in 2017, including that edition of the February Stakes and the Dec. 3 Champions Cup (G1), at 1,800 meters (about 1 1/8 miles) at Chukyo Racecourse. In between, he was less successful in the 2017 Dubai World Cup Sponsored by Emirates Airline (G1), where he finished 14th as Arrogate produced his masterpiece.

Gold Dream also won the 2016 Hyacinth Stakes over the Tokyo course. The 1,600-meter race also renews Feb. 18 and now is the anchor leg of the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Osamu Hirata said he is satisfied with Gold Dream's progress since the December victory and only hopes for a good start in the February.

"I think we've established that the Tokyo 1,600 (meters) is his best race," Hirata said. "There is a problem with the gate, though. If he doesn't miss the break too badly, I think he has a chance this year too."

The rest of the field is less recognizable, but does include the runner-up from the 2017 Champions Cup, T M Jinsoku (JPN). The 6-year-old son of Kurofune (JPN) labored at lower levels before jumping up to win the Miyako Stakes (G3) at Chukyo, and then throwing a scare to Gold Dream in his first try at the highest level.

T M Jinsoku built on that effort to win the Jan. 21 Tokai TV Hai Tokai Stakes (G3) at Chukyo.

Nonkono Yume was second in the 2015 Champions Cup and second again in the 2016 February Stakes. He hasn't replicated those efforts, but a promising late run to finish second in his 2018 debut, the Negishi Stakes (G3) at Tokyo, hinted at improvement. Best Warrior returns after running third, fourth, and second in the last three editions of the February Stakes.

The February Stakes carries a purse of ¥216 million (about US$1.96 million), with the winner taking ¥100 million (about $910,000).