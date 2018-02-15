Trainer Linda Rice Suspended Five Days, Fined

New York regulators have slapped trainer Linda Rice with a five-day suspension and fines for incidents that led to the scratching of horses in two separate races at Aqueduct Racetrack last month.

The enforcement actions were posted Wednesday and Thursday on the New York State Gaming Commission's web site. They come two weeks after the Daily Racing Form reported that Rice was being investigated by the state agency over whether she paid individuals in the New York Racing Association's racing office for advance information about race fields. The payments, which Rice has said occurred in the form of Christmas gifts, reportedly occurred during 2012-14.

The state commission Wednesday posted bare-bones information on its web site, which stated that Rice was fined $500 for "failure to tend to business in a proper manner, which necessitated the scratch" of For Honor in the first race at Aqueduct Jan. 27.

The more serious disciplinary action came Thursday, when the agency announced Rice has been suspended from Feb. 21 through Feb. 25 "for refusing to run 'Littlefirefighter' in the (first) race at Aqueduct" Jan. 27 that also resulted in a scratch. She was also fined $2,000 after the agency said she waived her right of appeal.

During the suspension period, the gaming commission said, Rice is barred from involving herself, directly or indirectly, in any horse races in the state, and she is not to go on the grounds of any track in the state or share in any purse winnings. The order, according to the commission's web site, also applies to any horses trained or owned by Rice.

A gaming commission official could not immediately provide any further details. Rice could not be reached for comment.